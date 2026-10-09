Namibia: Open in Principle, Closed At the Paycheque

Namibian attitudes toward migrant workers on the eve of a resource boom.

Key findings

Namibians display openness to the movement of people and goods across borders, at least in principle. More than eight in 10 citizens (83%) support trade with all countries globally or the entire continent, as opposed to just the subregion, and a similar majority (80%) would like or would not mind living next door to foreign workers.

o More than half (56%) support free cross-border movement in Southern Africa.

But citizens are far less open when it comes to letting foreigners into the country. Fewer than half (48%) see immigrants' economic impact as neutral or positive, while support for increasing or holding steady migration inflows is very low, both for foreign job seekers (23%) and refugees (21%).

Compared to the rest of the SADC bloc, Namibians are socially tolerant of immigrants but exhibit strong economic restrictionism.

Economic restrictionism is high across all key demographic groups, indicating that it is a consensus position.

o Respondents who think the government is handling job creation well are modestly less restrictive.

The data sort Namibians into three attitude types: A three-fifths majority (60%) are consensus restrictionists, open to trade in the abstract, welcoming or indifferent to immigrants as neighbours, but closed to admitting foreign job seekers and negative about their economic impact. One-fifth (20%) are principled cosmopolitans, who maximally endorse trade and free movement and accept immigrants socially, yet are barely more open to admitting job seekers than the restrictionists. The remaining one-fifth (20%) are labour liberals, somewhat younger and more urban than the rest, who are willing to admit immigrant workers.

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Within the coming decade Namibia expects to receive foreign workers in a form - concentrated, conspicuous, and highly paid - that it has not previously known. The deepwater discoveries of the Orange Basin, chief among them TotalEnergies' Venus and the Mopane complex, together with the multi-billion-dollar Hyphen green-hydrogen project at Tsau //Khaeb (Deloitte, 2024; Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, 2024), will generate demand for skilled and semi-skilled labour that the domestic workforce, on the government's own assessment, cannot immediately supply. This demand-side pull arrives alongside a policy-side one. The African Continental Free Trade Area, and behind it the African Union's stalled Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons, envisage a continent across which workers move more freely. And it arrives, finally, against a cautionary backdrop next door. In South Africa, Operation Dudula has converted diffuse anti-immigrant sentiment into organised exclusion: vigilante document checks, clinic and school blockades, and a state deportation drive that the courts have only partly restrained.

These three developments converge on a single question: How will Namibians receive migrant workers? The question matters because the friction points of a resource boom are distributive; they turn on who fills the jobs the boom creates. It matters, too, because the South African experience shows how quickly economic anxiety can be organised into exclusionary politics. Yet it has not been studied in Namibia, which is largely absent from the comparative literature on African migration attitudes; the one dedicated survey of Namibian opinion predates both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) integration debates and the resource moment entirely (Frayne & Pendleton, 2002). The lacuna is all the more striking because Namibia's own history is, in large measure, a history of migrant labour. The contract system that funnelled workers from the northern reserves to the mines, farms, and fisheries of the settler-controlled "Police Zone" was central both to the colonial economy and to the liberation struggle that ended it (Botes, 2013). A country whose nationhood was forged partly in resistance to the coerced movement of labour now confronts the question of how to receive labour that moves freely.

This article helps fill the empirical gap using data from Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey, fielded in Namibia in early 2024, which carried an extensive migration module. Its central finding, and its principal contribution, is that opposition to migrant workers in Namibia is a consensus rather than a grievance. Three-quarters of Namibians want fewer or no foreign job seekers, and, crucially, that restrictionism does not track the lines along which the immigration-attitudes literature has taught us to expect. It is not concentrated among the unemployed, the poor, the less educated, or those in border regions. It is spread, remarkably evenly, across the population.

Around this central claim the article develops three further results. First, it documents a pronounced principle-practice gap: Namibians are open in the abstract to trade, regional free movement, and immigrants as neighbours, but strongly protectionist the moment the question turns to foreign workers competing for jobs. Second, it shows through factor analysis that this is not a contradiction within a single attitude but the coexistence of two distinct dimensions, economic restrictionism and social tolerance, that behave and are driven differently. Third, benchmarking Namibia against 14 SADC neighbours, it shows that the country occupies a different attitudinal position from South Africa: restrictive on labour but socially tolerant, where South Africa is hostile on both.

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Taken together, these results reframe what the resource moment demands of policy. If opposition to migrant labour were the grievance of the economically marginal, a boom that raised incomes and created jobs might dissolve it. Because it is instead a broad and consensual disposition, economic growth alone will not dispel the anxiety, and the weight falls on the credibility of local-content policy and the visible Namibianisation of the workforce. Those are precisely the instruments the Namibian state has begun, tentatively, to reach for.

Christiaan Keulder Christiaan Keulder is the national investigator for Namibia.