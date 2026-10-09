Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and CAF Member Association Presidents Conclude Successful Second Day of the CAF Strategy Conference in Sal, Santa Maria in Cabo Verde

9 October 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

The 54 Member Associations of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) concluded a successful Second Day of the CAF Strategy Conference, chaired by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, in Sal, Santa Maria in Cabo Verde on Thursday, 8 October 2026.

The opening session, held on Thursday, was attended by Cabo Verde Head of State Dr Janira Hopffer Almada and FIFA President Gianni Infantino who both made remarks.

Day Three of the CAF Strategy Conference will get underway on Friday, 9 October 2026 from 09h00 local time / 10h00 GMT / 13h00 Cairo time.

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FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will join several coaches who were behind the success of Africa's National Teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026, including Cabo Verde's Bubista, Egypt's Hossam Hassan and DR Congo's Sébastien Desabre, for an insightful panel discussion.

One of the key objectives of the CAF Strategy Conference is to make Football in each of the 54 Member Associations world-class and self-sustaining, and to continue to uplift CAF Competitions to be globally competitive.

Over the last few years, CAF has increased by hundreds of millions of US dollars, its investment in Football Development and the growth of Member Associations in several ways:

  • Increased the Annual Subventions to CAF Member Associations;
  • Increased the Annual Subvention to CAF Zonal Unions;
  • Consistently attracting and concluding new Sponsorships and Partnership agreements;
  • Concluding mutually beneficial agreements with television and other broadcasters;
  • Consistently improving the quality of the television and other broadcasting product.

For further Enquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF Communications

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