Liberia: LNP Arrests 67 Foreign Nationals in Major Cybercrime, Counterfeit Probe

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has arrested more than 67 foreign nationals, including a significant number of Chinese citizens, following coordinated raids on suspected criminal networks allegedly operating in Liberia's cyberspace, with authorities seizing more than 200 mobile phones, over 50 computers, US$2,000 in cash and more than US$1.3 million in suspected counterfeit currency.

Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman disclosed the arrests Thursday, October 8, 2026, during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, saying the operation was part of an ongoing joint national security investigation into criminal networks believed to be exploiting Liberia's cyberspace.

Coleman said the arrests followed months of surveillance conducted by the joint national security team as authorities worked to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen the country's security resilience.

He said police executed multiple search-and-seizure warrants on October 6, following intelligence gathered during surveillance operations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Coleman, investigators were forced to obtain additional warrants after searches at one location generated information pointing to another suspected location.

The operation covered three locations in the Rehab Community, SKD Community and Baptist Seminary Community, with the warrants issued by the Magisterial Court of Paynesville.

"As part of our crime prevention mechanism, we have a joint national security team looking at a lot of issues that borders on the vulnerability of this place and why we try to boost the resiliency of the state," Coleman said.

He explained that the investigation had been focused on suspected criminal networks operating in cyberspace, with law enforcement moving after surveillance identified locations believed to be connected to the activities under investigation.

"As such, it covered three different locations in the Rehab Community, SKD Community, and the Baptist Seminary Community as well," he said.

Coleman said more than 67 foreign nationals were arrested during the operation, with a significant number identified as Chinese nationals, while authorities continue to establish the identities and nationalities of others.

The magnitude of electronic evidence recovered, he said, could make the investigation lengthy and technically challenging.

Police seized more than 200 mobile phones, some of which contained multiple applications allegedly designed to facilitate activities that investigators are now examining.

"Normally, you have your phone, you got one WhatsApp video, the regular WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business. When you open those devices, you see like 20 different WhatsApp on each of them, so you know it's going to be a very, very long and windy investigation," Coleman said.

Authorities also recovered more than 50 computers, over US$2,000 in cash and what Coleman described as more than US$1.3 million in counterfeit United States currency.

He cautioned, however, that the arrests and seizure of evidence do not constitute convictions, emphasizing that investigators are still working to establish the nature and extent of the alleged offenses.

"The arrest is definitely not a conviction. The investigation is ongoing," Coleman said.

He said those arrested and charged remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

According to the Police Inspector General, the investigation currently covers allegations involving cybercrime, forgery, counterfeiting, economic sabotage and other possible offenses.

The joint security team, he said, has begun examining the seized electronic devices to determine the nature of the alleged criminal activities and identify individuals or networks that may be connected to the operation.

"At this point in time, we cannot rule out nothing. We're looking at everything that is available to us at this point in time," Coleman said.

Given the large number of Chinese nationals among those arrested, Coleman said Liberian authorities have requested assistance from the Chinese government to support the investigation.

The police have also sought assistance from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he disclosed, adding that international support would be important given the technical nature and potential scope of the investigation.

"We have asked for support from the Chinese government because most of those arrested are Chinese national," Coleman said.

"We've also asked for support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Basically, we have commitments that help us on the way to start to assist with those pieces of evidence that we have gathered."

Coleman said the Ministry of Labor had previously conducted a routine labor inspection at one of the locations under surveillance but encountered resistance and subsequently sought law enforcement assistance.

He said the incident helped security authorities determine that the location was connected to an operation already under surveillance.

"The Ministry of Labor had gone in to do a routine labor inspection when they were resisted and needed support from law enforcement," Coleman explained.

"And when we realized that this was one of the places that were being surveilled over a period of time, and with this particular intervention, we made a conscious decision immediately to move in and take it down."

The Police Inspector General stopped short of labeling the suspected operation transnational, saying investigators were still working to establish its full scope.

"At this point in time, we're trying to understand the nature of this operation. It seems transnational. However, until we can establish that, I'm not going to call it that," Coleman said.

He acknowledged, however, that the investigation appears to extend beyond Liberia's borders, noting that some of the targets identified by investigators are outside the country.

Coleman urged the public to remain calm and said authorities would provide updates as the investigation progresses.

"It certainly runs beyond our borders, because some of the targets that we have picked up are not only Liberians, but people who are outside of the country as well," he said.

The investigation is expected to take time because of the volume of electronic evidence and the technical expertise required to examine the seized devices.

Coleman said the National Security Agency (NSA) is providing support to the investigation, while additional assistance is expected from international partners.

"Our capacity is limited. The NSA is providing as much support as they can," he said.

"We're waiting for additional help from outside, so this is going to take some time."

He appealed for patience, saying the public should not expect immediate conclusions from an investigation involving hundreds of electronic devices and potentially international criminal connections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will update regularly," Coleman assured the public. "No update will be an update as well, if need be, at some point in time. We will keep the public informed as we know more about this situation."

The Police Inspector General also used the briefing to issue a broader warning to individuals contemplating criminal activities in Liberia.

"My message is very, very simple. Think twice. Think twice before you step outside of the confines of the law," Coleman warned.

He stressed that the police would continue enforcing the law regardless of an individual's social status, political connections or political appointment.

"Whenever you step outside of the confines of the law, regardless of your social status, your political connections, your political appointments, you will be waiting right at the borders of the law to meet you there, greet you, and remind you that this is a country of laws and not of men," he said.

Coleman emphasized that the warning should not be interpreted as a threat, but rather as a reminder of the responsibilities expected in a civilized society.

"This is not a threat. It is just a warning as to what is expected in a civilized society," he said.

The latest operation comes as Liberian security authorities intensify efforts to combat emerging forms of organized crime, particularly offenses involving digital platforms, financial fraud and counterfeit currency.

Coleman said the LNP would continue working with other national security institutions and international partners as investigators examine the evidence and determine whether the suspected network extends beyond Liberia.

"The investigation is ongoing. It will take some time. We will brief you all as we get more information about it," he said.