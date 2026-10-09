Tunisia: President Saïed - National Education System Guaranteeing Equal Opportunities for All

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed received Thursday in Carthage Minister of Cultural Affairs Amina Srarfi and Secretary-General of the Higher Education Council Mohamed Ali Boughdiri.

Amina Srarfi had chaired the council's inaugural session in her capacity as the institution's oldest member.

Enshrining the council in Tunisia's charter, following the national consultation conducted even before the drafting of the constitution, "is by no means a coincidence," the President said.

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The creation of the council- unprecedented in the world- demonstrates a firm conviction that education is part and parcel of national security, he emphasised.

President Saïed highlighted the need to establish a national education system which guarantees equal opportunities for all. Young generations need to be imbued with the principles of freedom and social justice since their early years in primary education.

The President of the Republic said, in this vein, past attempts to ovehaul the education system had been biased and hardly innocent maneuvers rather than far-reaching or serious reforms.

There is a clear need to establish cultural clubs and ensure transport, school meals, boarding, clothing and school supplies to secure adequate learning conditions for all pupils, in coordination with competent authorities.

Tunisia, which has always been a pool of scholars who left their mark, will continue to shine owing to a democratic national education system that is accessible to everyone- one which upholds the equality of opportunities and translates principles enshrined in the constitution into a concrete and tangible reality.