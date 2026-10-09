Nigeria: We Need Stronger Action On Youth Mental Health - Eze Anaba

Vanguard Media Limited on Friday held its 4th Mental Health Summit in Lagos, focusing on youth mental health in Nigeria and the impact of technology and social media on young people's wellbeing.

Speaking at the summit on October 9, 2026, the Editor of Vanguard, Eze Anaba, called for practical measures to improve access to mental health services, strengthen advocacy and create a more supportive environment for young Nigerians.

Anaba said the summit was part of Vanguard's commitment to bringing critical national issues into public discourse and helping to translate discussions into concrete action.

He identified anxiety, depression, substance use, suicide and other mental health challenges as issues affecting young Nigerians, noting that many people who need support continue to face barriers such as cost, limited availability of services and stigma.

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According to him, addressing youth mental health requires more than awareness campaigns, stressing the need for coordinated action by government, health institutions, schools, families, communities and technology platforms.

He urged government and health institutions to expand affordable mental health services, while schools and universities should establish clear counselling and referral pathways for students who need professional support.

Anaba also called on families and communities to improve awareness of mental health warning signs and where to seek help, while urging technology platforms to strengthen measures against cyberbullying and harmful online content.

"Our discussion, therefore, must go beyond awareness. We need to look at how young people can find appropriate support earlier, how schools and communities can respond better, and how technology can be used without exposing young people to avoidable harm," he said.

The Vanguard editor challenged organisations represented at the summit to leave with at least one practical commitment, a designated person responsible for implementation and a clear deadline.

"I would also encourage every organisation represented here to leave with one practical commitment, one person to drive it and a clear deadline. A year from today, we should be able to ask a simple question: what changed?" Anaba said.

He reaffirmed Vanguard's commitment to keeping youth mental health in the public conversation through sustained reporting, credible information, the inclusion of young people's voices and follow-up on commitments made by institutions and stakeholders.

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Anaba said the success of the summit should be measured not by the volume of discussions but by whether they resulted in better access to mental health services, stronger action and a more informed and supportive environment for young Nigerians.

"The success of this summit should ultimately be judged not by how much we say today, but by whether our conversations lead to better access, stronger action and a more informed and supportive environment for young Nigerians," he said.