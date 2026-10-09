Nigeria: Social Media Distraction Can Cause Road Crashes - FRSC Boss

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, has warned that distractions from social media, emotional distress and fatigue could endanger motorists and other road users, calling for greater attention to the link between mental wellbeing and road safety.

Mohammed gave the warning on Friday at the 4th Vanguard Mental Health Summit held in Lagos, where he served as chairman.

The summit focused on advancing youth mental health in Nigeria, with particular attention to the impact of social media, technology and wellbeing.

He said driving required concentration, sound judgment, emotional stability and responsible decision-making, warning that stress, anger and fatigue could impair motorists' ability to make safe decisions on the road.

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According to him, a driver distracted by social media notifications, online arguments or emotional distress could endanger not only himself but also other road users.

"A driver who is mentally distracted by a social-media notification, an online argument or emotional distress may become a danger not only to himself or herself, but also to other road users," he said.

The FRSC boss said road safety advocacy should increasingly recognise the relationship between mental wellbeing, responsible technology use and safe road-user behaviour.

"Our message is simple: A healthy mind contributes to a safer road. A distracted mind can contribute to a road crash," he said.

Mohammed noted that digital technology and social media had created opportunities for young people to access information, education, mental health awareness, peer support and professional networks.

However, he warned that excessive screen time, cyberbullying, online harassment, social comparison, misinformation, harmful content and pressure to maintain an idealised online identity could negatively affect emotional wellbeing.

He said the solution was not to demonise technology but to encourage responsible, balanced and healthy engagement with digital platforms.

On improving youth mental health, Mohammed called for affordable, confidential and youth-friendly mental health services, including counselling and psychosocial support.

He also urged government agencies, educational institutions, parents, the media, religious organisations and civil society groups to work together to challenge stigma and promote mental health awareness.

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The Corps Marshal commended Vanguard for sustaining the annual summit, noting that the media had an important role in shaping public attitudes, providing accurate information, amplifying young people's experiences and holding institutions accountable for their mental health commitments.

He urged stakeholders to translate discussions into practical action, stressing that parents should listen more to young people, schools should strengthen psychosocial support, employers should promote healthy workplaces and technology platforms should take stronger measures against harmful content and online abuse.

Mohammed said the FRSC would continue to strengthen public education on responsible road use, distraction prevention, emotional self-regulation and fatigue management.