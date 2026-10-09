Nigeria: 2027 - ADC Govt. Will Lower Cost of Living, Reverse Fuel Subsidy - Amaechi

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Rotimi Amaechi, says the ADC-led Federal Government will lower the cost of living and reverse the current fuel subsidy if elected into office in 2027.

Amaechi, former Rivers Governor and former Minister of Transportation, made the promise at the ADC town hall meeting held on Thursday in Benin.

He said the party's proposed policy would support domestic fuel production and reduce petrol costs to lower transportation expenses and ease pressure on Nigerians.

Amaechi said lower transportation costs would also help reduce prices of goods and services, thereby easing the economic burden on households.

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He, however, said that poverty would not disappear overnight but would gradually reduce through policies designed to improve the economy and create opportunities for Nigerians.

The ADC vice-presidential candidate also promised that an ADC administration would expand access to education through the provision of more schools.

He said the party would pursue electoral reforms aimed at strengthening the electoral process and restoring confidence in elections.

Amaechi assured Edo residents that an ADC administration would allow them to freely choose their governor rather than have someone imposed on them.

He urged voters to recognise their roles in determining the country's direction in 2027 through active participation in the electoral process.

Amaechi said voters should not stay away from the polls after voting, emphasising that the responsibility for making the desired change was in their hands.

On infrastructure, he expressed concern over the condition of major roads linking Edo to other parts of the country, including the Lagos-Benin, Abuja-Benin and East-Benin routes.

He said improving the roads would facilitate the movement of people and goods while supporting economic activities across the country.

Responding to a question on the proposed Gelegele seaport, Amaechi said the project had earlier been brought to his attention when he served as Minister of Transportation.

He said the project would face a major challenge because of the water depth at Gelegele, which he put at about seven metres.

Amaechi said a depth of about 18 metres would be required to accommodate the vessels envisaged for the project, making the location unsuitable for the proposed seaport.

Also speaking, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Leader of the ADC and former Governor of Edo, said the 2027 elections offered Nigerians an opportunity to reflect on previous political choices.

Odigie-Oyegun, who chairs the ADC Policy and Manifesto Committee, said political choices made in 2015, 2019 and 2023 had resulted in consequences Nigerians were now experiencing.

He urged Nigerians to approach the next general elections with greater awareness and understanding of the qualities required in national leadership.

The former Edo governor said effective leadership required discipline, courage and the ability to take decisions in the public interest.

He urged party members and supporters to build a disciplined and united political organisation capable of presenting its programmes to Nigerians ahead of 2027.

The Edo Chairman of the ADC, Chief Tony Alile, said the town hall demonstrated the party's commitment to engaging with the people ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Alile said Nigeria was facing economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity, declining purchasing power and infrastructure deficits requiring responsive leadership.

Mr Ken Imasuagbon, an ADC chieftain and former Edo governorship aspirant, expressed support for the party's presidential candidate and his vice, describing Amaechi as "our son".

Imasuagbon called for peaceful and violence-free elections, urging political actors and voters to resolve differences through dialogue and the ballot.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting featured the presentation of ADC candidates for various elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

The meeting also featured youth participation and an interactive session on economic hardship, education, women's participation in politics, electoral reforms, governance, infrastructure and the proposed Gelegele seaport. (NAN)