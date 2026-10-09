Kenya: Tabitha Karanja Quits UDA for DCP in Bid to Unseat Kihika

Nairobi — Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has ditched President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), setting the stage for a fresh political battle with Governor Susan Kihika ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Karanja announced on Friday, October 9, that she would seek the Nakuru governorship on the DCP ticket, ending her four-year association with the ruling party under which she was elected senator in 2022.

The move marks a significant shift in Nakuru politics, where the senator and Kihika, both elected on UDA tickets, have been locked in an increasingly public dispute over the county's leadership.

Karanja made the announcement during a meeting in Nakuru, declaring her intention to challenge for the county's top seat under the party associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

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Her defection comes after months of criticism of UDA's leadership, with the senator accusing a powerful circle around President Ruto of undermining the party's popularity.

In July, Karanja blamed UDA's defeat in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on what she described as arrogance, political intimidation and the conduct of leaders close to the President.

She called on Ruto to reconstitute his inner circle, arguing that its actions were damaging his political standing and weakening the ruling party's support.

"It's time that the President reconstituted his inner circle as the current ones are tarnishing his name and are responsible for the loss in Ol Kalou," she said.

Karanja also warned that some leaders were reconsidering their association with UDA ahead of the next election.

"UDA was the most popular party in the country but due to the mess caused by this small circle, many leaders don't want to be associated with it as we head to the elections," she said.

Her departure follows earlier remarks in which she indicated that her political future would be determined by her supporters, saying she was willing to move to another party if they advised her to do so.

In August, she had not publicly confirmed a defection, despite speculation over her political direction. The latest announcement now places her firmly in the contest for Nakuru's governorship under a rival political outfit.

Karanja, Kihika rivalry

The senator's decision is also likely to intensify her rivalry with Kihika, who is seeking to retain the governorship.

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The two leaders were once political allies who campaigned under the UDA banner in 2022. Their relationship has since deteriorated, with Karanja repeatedly criticising the governor over issues including county leadership and service delivery.

Karanja has previously threatened to pursue Senate action against the governor over what she described as failures in county leadership. Kihika, in turn, has disputed allegations made against her and threatened legal action over statements she considers defamatory.

The contest is now set to take on a broader political dimension, with Karanja preparing to challenge the incumbent on a different party ticket.

Karanja's move adds to DCP's efforts to expand its political base in the Mount Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua's party has attracted several leaders who have either left UDA or distanced themselves from the ruling party, including Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata, who announced that he would defend his seat on a DCP ticket.

The party has sought to capitalise on discontent among sections of Mount Kenya leaders over the direction of UDA and the broader political realignments ahead of the next election.