Zimbabwe: U.S.$200k Adultery Row - Accountant Denies Affair As Lawyers Allege CIO Intimidation

The US$200,000 adultery dispute involving veteran journalist Musorowegomo Mukosi has escalated after an accountant accused of wrecking his marriage denied having a sexual relationship with his estranged wife, while his lawyers raised allegations of intimidation, harassment and possible misuse of sensitive personal information.

In a letter dated October 8, 2026, lawyers Chimuka Mafunga, representing Kundai Tibugare, responded to a letter of demand issued by Mukosi's lawyers, rejecting the allegations and challenging the basis of the damages claim.

Mukosi, a former ZBC News reporter, is reported to be seeking US$200,000 from Tibugare over an alleged affair with his wife, Esther Vimbainashe Jerera.

Mukosi's claim comprises US$100,000 for alleged injury to his dignity, reputation and privacy, and another US$100,000 for loss of consortium, referring to the alleged loss of his wife's companionship and support.

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Tibugare's lawyers have now categorically denied the alleged affair, stating in their response: "Our client has no sexual relationship with your client's wife."

They also denied that their client deliberately injured Mukosi's reputation, dignity or social standing.

The correspondence introduces a new dimension to the dispute, with Tibugare's legal representatives questioning how Mukosi allegedly obtained information he claims supports the adultery allegations.

Lawyers Question Alleged CIO LinksIn one of the most serious allegations contained in the response, Tibugare's lawyers accused Mukosi of allegedly invoking a purported position within the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to intimidate their client and advance claims concerning his private life.

The lawyers questioned how Mukosi allegedly obtained call logs, call-triangulation records, airport CCTV footage, flight itineraries, passenger manifests and hotel surveillance footage reportedly linked to Tibugare and Jerera.

"It is unfortunate that your client is abusing his purported position as a CIO operative to advance baseless allegations and threaten civilians," the letter reads.

The lawyers said they reserved the right to refer the matter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe and the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

They also cited the Data Protection Act [Chapter 11:07], arguing that the alleged possession and use of personal information raised questions requiring further scrutiny.In a separate section titled "Criminal Abuse of Office", the lawyers accused Mukosi of allegedly using his claimed position to intimidate and harass Tibugare and his wife.

The letter further alleges that anonymous callers, purportedly identifying themselves as Mukosi's sisters, threatened Jerera and referred to knowing which schools her children attended.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the correspondence does not establish that Mukosi is a CIO operative or that any surveillance or criminal wrongdoing occurred.

Madagascar Trip and Toyota Fortuner DisputedMukosi's original demand alleged that Tibugare and Jerera travelled together to South Africa in July and Madagascar in September 2026, where they allegedly shared a hotel room.

The claim also alleged that Tibugare purchased a white Toyota Fortuner for Jerera and personally delivered it to the couple's matrimonial home in Crowhill, Harare.

Tibugare's lawyers have rejected these allegations.According to the response, the Madagascar trip involved professionals working on opposite sides of a business transaction, with nine people reportedly travelling from Zimbabwe.

The lawyers said Jerera, a chartered accountant and financial advisory consultant, was a director of Estvis Consultancy (Private) Limited, which was advising on the transaction.

They denied that Tibugare arranged a private trip with Jerera or that the two shared a hotel room.

The response also disputes the allegation that Tibugare bought Jerera a Toyota Fortuner, arguing that she has an established professional career and independent sources of income.

The lawyers further rejected claims that Tibugare flaunted an alleged relationship at the University of Zimbabwe, where both are studying law.The competing accounts have not been tested in court.

Jerera Disputes Husband's Account of MarriageAn explanatory affidavit attributed to Jerera also challenges Mukosi's account of the marriage and denies that she is romantically involved with Tibugare.Jerera states that she married Mukosi in 2017 and that they have one child.

She alleges that the marriage was troubled by infidelity, domestic violence, and emotional and financial abuse.

According to the affidavit, the couple separated in 2021 before attempting reconciliation in 2023, but their relationship subsequently deteriorated.

Jerera says she moved to her parents' home in October 2025 after discovering what she describes as multiple relationships involving Mukosi.

She further alleges that Mukosi accepted that their relationship had ended and arranged for her belongings to be moved from their former matrimonial home to her parents' residence.

However, she acknowledges that their marriage certificate remains legally unterminated.

Jerera also disputes the characterisation of her Crowhill property as a matrimonial home, stating that she acquired the stand using an inheritance and completed construction of a cottage in December 2025.

Her affidavit directly challenges allegations that she confessed to adultery.

"I challenge Mr Mukosi to tender the evidence of such confessions," she states.

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She also denies receiving the Toyota Fortuner from Tibugare, maintaining that her professional qualifications, inheritance and consulting business enable her to support herself.

The allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity contained in the affidavit remain unproven in the material reviewed.

Lawyers Demand RetractionTibugare's lawyers say the allegations against their client were communicated to his co-workers and family members, potentially damaging his professional reputation.They have demanded an apology, a retraction and an expression of regret from Mukosi.

The letter also calls for the dispute to be de-escalated and concludes by reserving Tibugare's legal rights.

It remains unclear from the correspondence whether the US$200,000 demand has progressed to formal court proceedings or whether either party has instituted separate proceedings over the allegations raised in the latest exchange.

For now, the dispute centres on sharply conflicting accounts of the alleged relationship, the circumstances of the Madagascar trip, the Toyota Fortuner and the acquisition of purported travel and telecommunications records.

Mukosi's allegations remain untested, while Tibugare and Jerera have issued denials and counter-allegations that have also not been independently established.

No court determination establishing the alleged affair, intimidation, unlawful surveillance or domestic abuse is identified in the documents reviewed.