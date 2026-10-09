Liberia: Police Arrest Up to 70 Foreign Nationals in Cybercrime Probe

MONROVIA — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has arrested between 60 and 70 foreign nationals, including a significant number of Chinese citizens, in connection with an ongoing investigation into suspected cybercrime, counterfeiting and other alleged criminal activities.

Inspector General of Police Gregory O. W. Coleman disclosed the arrests Thursday during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, revealing that security officers also seized electronic equipment, suspected counterfeit United States currency and other materials during coordinated raids.

According to Coleman, the arrests followed months of surveillance and intelligence gathering by a joint national security team investigating suspected criminal operations at several locations.

He said police executed search and seizure warrants at three locations in the Rehab, SDK and Baptist Seminary communities after evidence obtained during an initial operation led investigators to additional sites.

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During the raids, security officers confiscated more than 200 mobile phones, over 50 computers, internet connectivity devices, storage equipment and other electronic materials believed to be relevant to the investigation.

Coleman disclosed that some of the seized phones contained multiple applications and WhatsApp accounts, with certain devices reportedly carrying as many as 20 WhatsApp accounts.

Investigators also recovered more than US$2,000 in cash, precious minerals and what police described as more than US$1.3 million in suspected counterfeit United States currency.

The police chief said investigators are examining the recovered materials to determine the nature and extent of the suspected operations and whether the individuals arrested were involved in a wider criminal network.

He identified cybercrime, forgery, counterfeiting, economic sabotage and other suspected offenses as areas under investigation.

Coleman further disclosed that the Liberian government has requested assistance from Chinese authorities because a significant number of those arrested are Chinese nationals.

He explained that the assistance would help investigators overcome potential language barriers and facilitate communication during the investigation.

The police have also sought technical assistance from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to analyze digital evidence recovered during the raids.

According to Coleman, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Labor have been formally informed about the operation.

He revealed that the Ministry of Labor had previously attempted to conduct a routine inspection at one of the locations but encountered resistance, prompting a request for law enforcement assistance.

The police chief clarified that the location was already under security surveillance as part of the broader investigation.

Coleman described the case as potentially involving transnational criminal activities, indicating that some of the suspected targets of the alleged operations may be located outside Liberia.

However, he cautioned against drawing premature conclusions about the scope of the suspected network, stressing that investigators must first establish the facts through a comprehensive examination of the evidence.

He assured the public that the investigation would be conducted in accordance with Liberian law and urged citizens to remain calm while security authorities continue their work.

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The police chief also warned that law enforcement agencies would pursue suspected criminal activities regardless of the political affiliations, connections or influence of those involved.

"This is a country of law and not of men," Coleman declared.

He emphasized that all individuals arrested remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Coleman said the police would provide further updates as investigations progress, including findings from the examination of electronic devices and other materials seized during the operation.

The authorities have not yet publicly established the full scope of the suspected activities or the specific roles allegedly played by each individual arrested. -The New Dawn