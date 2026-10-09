Uganda: Today in History - Uganda Raises Its National Flag for the First Time

Uganda gained independence from British colonial rule on October 9, 1962, ending nearly seven decades as a British protectorate and beginning a new chapter in the country's political history.

The transition took place at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, where the British Union Jack was lowered at midnight and Uganda's black, yellow and red national flag was raised for the first time by Major Akorimo Kanuti. Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, representing Queen Elizabeth II, presided over the formal transfer of power to the new government, led by Apollo Milton Obote as Prime Minister.

Uganda's independence followed years of constitutional negotiations and political competition over how the new state should be governed. Discussions at the Lancaster House Conference in 1961 and Marlborough House Conference in 1962 helped shape the constitutional arrangements that would govern the country after colonial rule.

The political settlement was built around a crucial alliance between Obote's Uganda People's Congress (UPC) and Kabaka Yekka (KY), the royalist movement associated with Buganda's monarch, Edward Mutesa II. The alliance secured parliamentary power for Obote while preserving Buganda's special federal status and the traditional institutions of its kingdom.

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The Democratic Party, led by Benedicto Kiwanuka, had won the 1961 elections and formed Uganda's first internal self-governing administration. However, the UPC-KY alliance prevailed in the April 1962 elections, leaving Kiwanuka's party in opposition when independence arrived.

The 1962 Constitution reflected a compromise between competing visions of national unity and regional autonomy. Buganda received federal status, while Bunyoro, Toro and Ankole were accorded semi-federal arrangements. The rest of the country operated under a more centralised system, establishing a political framework that would soon face tensions over the distribution of power.

Obote became Uganda's first Prime Minister, while Mutesa II remained Kabaka of Buganda before being elected the country's first President on October 9, 1963, when Uganda became a republic and ended its constitutional link to the British Crown.

Independence Day has since marked both the achievement of sovereignty and a recurring moment of national reflection. Uganda celebrated its silver jubilee in 1987, its golden jubilee in 2012 under the theme "A 50-Year Journey: Progress, Challenges, and Prospects", and its diamond jubilee in 2022 under the theme "October 9th: A Declaration of African Independence and Socio-Economic Transformation".