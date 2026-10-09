Kenya: Nacada Seizes Suspected Illicit Vodka, Narcotics in Ruiru Raids

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized suspected illicit vodka and narcotics in a multi-agency operation targeting illegal alcohol and drug trade in Gwa Kairu, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), also led to the arrest of suspects linked to the illegal trade.

During a raid at a liquor store, officers impounded 216 bottles of 250ml Starlid Vodka suspected to be illicit alcohol.

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A separate operation at a nearby shop led to the recovery of 96 small rolls of dry plant material, six small brown sachets and three medium sachets containing plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Officers also seized 31 brown rolling papers, eight whitish rolling papers and Sh25,840 in cash suspected to be proceeds of the illegal trade.

Ledgers and a lease agreement were further confiscated as part of the evidence collected during the operation.

NACADA said three suspects were arrested during the crackdown, including a shop attendant found at the premises where the suspected narcotics were recovered and a person identified as the owner of the liquor store where the vodka was seized.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa commended the joint operation, saying collaboration between the agencies was critical in addressing the trade in illicit alcohol and narcotics.

He said the involvement of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority strengthened efforts to tackle suspected counterfeit alcoholic products and protect consumers.

Omerikwa warned traders involved in the illegal sale of alcohol and drugs