Liberia: Gongloe Demands Full Accounting of Boakai's 23-Day U.S. Trip

MONROVIA — Opposition leader Tiawan Saye Gongloe has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to disclose what his 23-day trip to the United States cost, who went, why, and what Liberia got in return.

"What agreements were signed? What financing was committed, and on what terms? Which investments advanced beyond expressions of interest? How many jobs are expected, where and when?" Gongloe, political leader of the Liberian People's Party, asked in a statement posted Wednesday on his Facebook page.

Boakai left Liberia on Sept. 13 and returned Oct. 6. During the trip he attended the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, met U.S. congressional leaders and attended the Liberia Diaspora Conference in Alexandria, Virginia.

Gongloe questioned both the length of the president's absence and the number of senior officials who traveled with him. He listed seven members of the announced delegation: Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, Health Minister Louise Kpoto, Education Minister Jarso Maley Jallah, Gender Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie and National Security Adviser Samuel Kofi Woods.

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"What assignment required each person's presence, and for how long?" Gongloe asked.

He called on the presidency to publish the full itinerary, the delegation list, each official's assignment and travel dates, the total cost and any agreements reached. He also asked for details of commitments made at the diaspora conference, including timelines and the officials responsible for following them up.

Gongloe said leaders of Botswana, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cape Verde and Rwanda handled their own diplomatic engagements on shorter schedules. He cited Cape Verde as an example of combining U.N. business with diaspora outreach. He acknowledged differences among the countries but said the comparison raised legitimate questions. He also questioned whether Liberia's seat on the U.N. Security Council justified the size of the delegation and the length of its stay.

"The 'at least' mentality must end," Gongloe said, criticizing what he described as a habit of celebrating international meetings without showing what they produced.

He said money spent on foreign travel could otherwise go to education, health care, infrastructure and food security.

"Accountability helps a government to correct its practices and direct scarce resources toward national progress. It is a duty owed to the people," Gongloe said.

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The Executive Mansion described the trip as an effort to strengthen diplomatic partnerships, attract investment, and encourage Liberians abroad to contribute their expertise, resources, and networks to national development.

"Mr. President, welcome home. The Liberian people deserve a full account of what your journey accomplished and how it will improve their lives," Gongloe said.