Liberia: Man Charged With Selling Margibi Property Already Sold to U.S.-Based Couple

MONROVIA — Police have charged a 50-year-old man with theft of property and criminal conveyance of land. They allege he took payment from a Liberian-American couple for two lots and an unfinished house in Margibi County, then sold the same property to someone else.

Eric W. Wowoh agreed in December 2024 to sell the property in the Rock Church Community, Duazon, to Rebekah Acquah and her husband, John Acquah, of Rhode Island, according to a Liberia National Police charge sheet dated Oct. 6. The agreed price was US$30,500: US$5,500 for the land and US$25,000 for the house.

The charge sheet says Wowoh gave the couple the property documents, including administrator, warranty and transfer deeds, in February 2025. He later retrieved the documents from "the Arcade," where they had been kept, and conveyed the property to another buyer, it says.

The charge sheet gives two different figures for what the couple paid. Its complaint section says they paid US$18,741 toward the purchase price. Investigators reported that Wowoh admitted receiving US$9,200 from Rebekah Acquah as part payment. The document does not reconcile the two figures. Police said Rebekah Acquah also paid US$482.34 in taxes to the Liberia Land Authority on the property.

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The couple's lawyer, Atty. Stephen B. Lavelah of Kailando and Associate Law Firm, reported the case to the police Crime Services Department on Sept. 11. Detective Joseph S. Nagbe arrested Wowoh at police headquarters in Monrovia on Sept. 16, according to police records.

Police charged Wowoh under Sections 15.5 and 15.23 of the Penal Law, covering theft of property, including receiving money under false pretenses, and criminal conveyance of land. Investigators said the conveyance charge rests on the resale of property Wowoh had already agreed to sell to the Acquahs. The theft charge rests on his alleged acceptance of their money without completing the sale.

The charge sheet identifies Wowoh as a native of Fissibu Town, Lofa County, and says he is associated with the Change Action Network. It does not say the organization had any part in the transaction.

Police said they will forward the case to court.

The charge sheet does not say whether the property has been recovered, who bought it or whether any of the couple's money has been refunded. It also does not say whether Wowoh remains in custody.