Uganda: URSB Wins Outstanding Trade Facilitation Institution of the Year Award

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has been named the Outstanding Trade Facilitation Institution of the Year at the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) Quality Awards 2026 in recognition of its continued efforts to improve Uganda's business environment and promote business formalisation.

The award was presented during the KACITA Quality Awards ceremony, which recognises institutions and businesses that demonstrate excellence, innovation and a commitment to improving the quality of services available to Uganda's business community.

URSB's recognition reflects the Bureau's ongoing efforts to make business registration and related services simpler, more accessible, efficient and responsive to the needs of entrepreneurs and businesses.

As the government agency responsible for business registration, intellectual property registration, copyright and neighbouring rights, insolvency and official receivership, the Collateral Registry and other registration services, URSB plays a critical role in helping businesses formalise their operations and participate more effectively in the economy.

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Over the past year, the Bureau has strengthened its focus on digital transformation, customer experience and outreach to bring registration services closer to the public. The transition to the e-Registry, alongside regional and community-based registration initiatives, has improved access to URSB services and helped reduce barriers to business formalisation.

URSB's Mass Business Registration Initiative has also expanded its reach through registration clinics and community engagements, enabling more businesses to obtain formal registration and gain a better understanding of the benefits of operating within the formal economy.

Receiving the award on behalf of the URSB team, Acting Registrar General Mr. Mustapher Ntale thanked KACITA for the recognition and dedicated the award to the Bureau's staff and the wider business community.

"This award is a strong affirmation of the work our teams are doing every day to make registration services easier, more accessible and responsive to the needs of Uganda's business community. We receive it not only as recognition of what we have achieved, but also as a reminder of the responsibility we have to continuously improve," Ntale said.

He added that URSB would continue working with the private sector and other stakeholders to promote formalisation, improve service delivery and contribute to a more enabling business environment.

"Formalisation is an important step towards unlocking opportunities for businesses. We are committed to ensuring that entrepreneurs can access registration services with greater ease and understand the value that formalisation brings to their businesses," he noted.

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The recognition comes as URSB continues to deepen stakeholder engagement and raise public awareness about the importance of business formalisation, intellectual property protection and the range of services offered by the Bureau.

URSB expressed appreciation to KACITA for the recognition and to the wider business community for its continued trust and partnership.

The Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to its vision of being the best destination for doing business while advancing service excellence, innovation and inclusive access to registration services.