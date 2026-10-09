Uganda: IGG Investigates Kabale District Over Alleged Ghost Workers

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) is investigating the Human Resource Office of Kabale District over allegations of ghost workers on the government payroll.

According to Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Maj. Godfrey Katamba, IGG officials visited the office following reports of suspected ghost workers in the district.

Katamba said Kabale District currently has more than 4,000 civil servants, despite a previous special audit and staff validation exercise conducted by the Auditor General across 367 government entities.

In its 2022/2023 report, released on January 10, 2024, the Auditor General flagged thousands of irregular and ghost workers on the public service payroll, resulting in losses estimated at more than Shs53 billion annually.

Katamba called on heads of departments to regularly verify staff lists and ensure that payroll records accurately reflect the employees in service.

"Heads of departments must regularly verify their staff lists and ensure the payroll reflects actual employees. They should be held accountable for any irregularities," Katamba said.

He welcomed the IGG investigation, saying it was in line with President Yoweri Museveni's call for a corruption-free public service.

The investigation is expected to establish whether ghost workers are on Kabale District's payroll and identify any individuals responsible for possible irregularities.