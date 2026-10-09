South Africa: High Court Orders ANC to Reinstate Andile Lungisa After Unlawful Removal

With elections less than a month away, the high court has ruled that the ANC's removal of Andile Lungisa from its Nelson Mandela Bay candidate list is unlawful, ordering the party to reinstate his name and pay his legal costs.

The ANC has been left with egg on its face after the high court ruled that its decision to remove mayoral hopeful Andile Lungisa from its candidate list for Nelson Mandela Bay was unlawful and unconstitutional, finding that the party had failed to justify his removal shortly before the candidate-nomination deadline.

In a judgment handed down on Friday, 9 October, Judge Nelisa Mali ordered the ANC to reinstate Lungisa on its internal proportional representation candidate list and directed the party to submit his name to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) if the law permits it to supplement its list.

Lungisa had accused party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula of removing his name after the ANC's candidate-selection process had advanced to its final stages. However, the court did not find Mbalula personally liable.

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"The decision to unilaterally remove the applicant's name from the second respondent's proportional representation list was accordingly unlawful and unconstitutional," Mali ruled.

The judgment comes as the ANC gears up for the 4 November local government elections, while also fighting the exclusion of 181 of its candidates in six municipalities by the IEC. The party has taken the matter to the Constitutional Court, which is expected...