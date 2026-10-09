South Africa: Security Alert - U.S. Consulate General Durban, South Africa (October 9, 2026)

press release

Location: Durban, South Africa

Event: U.S. Consulate General Durban is aware of continued unrest stemming from anti-immigration protests, particularly in Durban CBD and Durban South. U.S. Consulate General Durban has temporarily closed for Friday, October 9.

U.S. consulate staff remain available to assist U.S. citizens in KZN. The Duty Officer can be reached at 079-111-1445 / +27-79-111-1445. Please note, this number is for U.S. citizen emergencies only.

Actions to Take:

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Avoid the area.

Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Keep a low profile and be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Review your personal security plans.

In an emergency, call the South Africa Police Service at 10111, or 112 from a mobile phone.

Assistance for U.S. Citizens:

U.S. Consulate General Durban

079-111-1445 / +27-79-111-1445

031-310-3300 / +27-31-310-3300

ACSDurban@state.gov

Contact the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs

+1-888-407-4747 toll-free from the United States and Canada

+1-202-501-4444 from other countries

Visit the Travel.State.Gov South Africa page for the latest State Department Travel Advisory for South Africa and other travel guidance.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP ) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

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