Nigeria: American Lobbying Firms Disagree Over $57m U.S. Lawsuit Against Tinubu

DCI Group has rejected allegations in a $57 million US lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu and others, while Femi Fani-Kayode's office says he has not been formally served.

American lobbying firm DCI Group has rejected allegations made by Washington-based lobbyist Karl Von Batten in a $57 million lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government of Nigeria, former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and the firm.

DCI has been hired by the Nigerian government for lobbying activities in the United States, while Mr Von Batten is doing the same work for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Fani-Kayode's office also told PREMIUM TIMES that he had not been formally served with the court papers and maintained his earlier denial of the allegations.

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The case, filed at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on 28 September, concerns allegations of defamation and a conspiracy to kidnap and physically harm Mr Von Batten. The claims are disputed and have not been established by a court.

DCI, Fani-Kayode respond

In an email to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Craig Stevens of DCI Group dismissed the allegations.

"Mr. Von Batten's allegations are so far past unfounded that they reach the point of the absurd," Mr Stevens said.

He said DCI's work for the Nigerian government focused on strengthening relations between Nigeria and US policymakers and referred the newspaper to the firm's disclosures under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Mr Stevens did not address the specific allegations individually.

Mr Fani-Kayode's office, responding separately, answered "No" when asked whether the former minister had been formally served. It also confirmed that he stood by his earlier denial of the allegations.

Mr Fani-Kayode had previously indicated that he would pursue a $100 million counterclaim against Mr Von Batten.

Asked whether the counterclaim had been filed or lawyers instructed to commence proceedings, his office replied: "All in good time."

The response did not confirm any filing.

What the lawsuit alleges

The US federal court docket identifies the case as Von Batten v. Tinubu et al., No. 1:26-cv-03374, before Judge Randolph D. Moss.

The defendants include President Tinubu, the Federal Government of Nigeria, Mr Fani-Kayode, DCI Group AZ, LLC, and 10 unidentified persons.

In a public announcement, Von Batten-Montague-York said it was seeking $36 million jointly from President Tinubu and the Nigerian government, $3 million from Mr Fani-Kayode and $18 million from DCI.

The firm alleged that the defendants were involved in efforts to defame, kidnap or physically harm Mr Von Batten over his advocacy concerning US government records relating to President Tinubu.

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The publicly accessible docket records the filing and issuance of summonses, although this does not establish that the defendants have been formally served.

PREMIUM TIMES has requested the complete file-stamped complaint and exhibits to examine the allegations and the damages sought.

Presidency, others yet to respond

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Presidency through Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, seeking its response to the allegations, confirmation of any formal service and its position on the court's jurisdiction.

The enquiries were sent by email and WhatsApp, followed by telephone contact and reminders.

The newspaper also contacted Mr Atiku's ADC campaign to establish whether the former vice president or his representatives knew about the lawsuit before it was filed and whether they endorsed its allegations.

The campaign was further asked about the status of Mr Atiku's $1.2 million lobbying agreement with Mr Von Batten's firm, payments made and their source.

Mr Von Batten was separately contacted for the full complaint, supporting documents and his response to the denials by DCI and Mr Fani-Kayode. PREMIUM TIMES also sought clarification on the alleged threats, the damages claimed and whether the incidents had been reported to US law-enforcement authorities.

During a telephone call to his firm's office on Thursday, an answering-service representative took the reporter's contact details and said the enquiry would be forwarded.

By the time this report was filed, the Presidency, the ADC campaign and Mr Von Batten had not provided substantive responses.