Ethiopia to Observe Seventh National Cybersecurity Month

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is set to observe its seventh National Cybersecurity Month from October 11 to November 9, 2026.

Announced by the Information Network Security Administration (INSA), the month-long initiative aims to raise public awareness of cyber threats and promote the safer use of digital technologies.

The observance will be held under the theme "An Active Citizen for a Secure Country," INSA officials announced during a press briefing.

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During the briefing, INSA Director-General Tigist Hamid noted that the rapid expansion of technology has been accompanied by a surge in cyberattacks targeting individuals, public and private institutions, and critical national infrastructure.

She underscored the urgent need to build widespread cybersecurity awareness, enabling citizens and organizations to better understand threats and implement robust protective measures.

A primary focus of this year's campaign will be online child protection, with targeted efforts to educate families and youth on the risks associated with internet use.

Planned activities include youth-oriented competitions and discussion forums exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Reaffirming INSA's commitment to safeguarding the nation's digital space, Tigist called for a collective, nationwide effort to strengthen cybersecurity resilience.

She also urged both public and private sector organizations to mark the month by organizing employee awareness programs, emphasizing that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.

INSA confirmed that all preparations for the successful rollout of the campaign are complete.

Globally, the cybersecurity awareness observance is being marked for the 23rd time, and for the seventh consecutive year in Ethiopia.