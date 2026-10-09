Nigeria: Customs Uncovers ₦3.67bn Drug Haul in Imported Cars, Spare Parts

The importation of illicit drugs concealed in used vehicles and automobile spare parts has come under scrutiny following the interception of two 40-foot containers containing suspected narcotics worth an estimated ₦3.67 billion at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

The seizure was made by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Port Command, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The seized substances included Delta-8 cannabis-infused cookies and gummies, which were allegedly hidden among imported used vehicles and automobile spare parts to evade detection.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Oscar Ivara, disclosed the interceptions in a statement issued on Friday, attributing the operation to the vigilance of Customs officers and cooperation with the NDLEA.

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According to Ivara, the first consignment, concealed in a 40-foot container with identification number MSDU655132/0, was intercepted on September 2, 2026.

"Following a thorough 100 per cent joint physical examination conducted by both agencies, it was found to contain a total of 890 packs of Delta-8 cannabis-infused cookies and gummies, with a combined weight of 598.08 kilograms, alongside two used vehicles, namely a 2008 Mercedes-Benz and a 2012 Nissan Infiniti," Ivara said.

He said another 40-foot container, with identification number SKU625643/6, was intercepted on September 16, 2026.

A physical examination revealed "1,207 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 603.75 kilograms, with an estimated street value of N3.62bn," he said.

"Following a thorough 100 per cent joint physical examination conducted by both agencies, it was found to contain a total of 890 packs of Delta-8 cannabis-infused cookies and gummies, with a combined weight of 598.08 kilograms, alongside two used vehicles, namely a 2008 Mercedes-Benz and a 2012 Nissan Infiniti," Ivara said.

He said another 40-foot container, with identification number SKU625643/6, was intercepted on September 16, 2026.

A physical examination revealed "1,207 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 603.75 kilograms, with an estimated street value of N3.62bn," he said.

The second container also contained two used Toyota Sienna vehicles, two used Toyota Corolla vehicles and used engine spare parts.

According to Ivara, the combined seizures from the two containers weighed 1,201.83 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of ₦3.67bn.

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He said concealing the substances among vehicles and automobile spare parts highlighted smugglers' attempts to exploit containerised cargo to move prohibited items into the country.

Ivara added that the seizures demonstrated the agencies' resolve to prevent the smuggling of illicit substances through Nigeria's seaports and protect the health, safety and security of citizens.

He said the seized substances would be formally handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and other necessary actions within its statutory mandate.

"This partnership between the NCS and the NDLEA remains critical to identifying, intercepting and dismantling the activities of individuals and networks involved in drug trafficking," Ivara said.

He commended officers of both agencies for their vigilance and professionalism, adding that their collaboration was essential to tackling smuggling and other transnational crimes.

"Let me use this opportunity to send a clear and unequivocal message to smugglers and all individuals engaged in the illegal importation of prohibited substances: desist from these criminal activities immediately," Ivara warned.

He said the Tin Can Island Port Command would continue to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering, cargo examination and enforcement operations in collaboration with relevant security and regulatory agencies.

Ivara also urged importers, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders and other stakeholders to comply with applicable laws, regulations and import procedures.

"Legitimate trade must not be used as a cover for criminal activities," he added.