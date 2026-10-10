interview

Guinean textile entrepreneur Mariama Camara is moving from promoting African textiles globally to building the institutions behind the industry. Through the Institute of African Textiles, she is pushing for greater ownership, protection and commercial value for the knowledge held by African makers.

African textile designer Mariama Camara believes the next phase of Africa's textile industry must move beyond global recognition towards ownership, stronger institutions and greater economic value for the people who hold its knowledge.

Camara has spent more than two decades working with artisans across Africa and taking their textiles into global fashion. Her collaborations have included Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, LemLem and EDUN, helping bring "Made in Africa" textiles into major international markets while keeping the women and artisans who make them at the centre of the story.

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Now, her focus is on building the infrastructure around that knowledge. Through the Institute of African Textiles, the African Textile Academy, the IE3 Museum of African Textiles and IAT Magazine, she is working to document, preserve, teach and strengthen the continent's textile ecosystem.

In this conversation, Camara reflects on the knowledge she inherited growing up in Guinea, the global collaborations that shaped her work and why she believes Africa's next challenge is to value, protect and build its own textile heritage.

Kindly introduce yourself and tell us what did growing up around generations of women who knew how to make textiles teach you about the value of African textile knowledge?

I am Mariama Camara, originally from Guinea and based in New York City for 25 years. My work focuses on empowering women and girls, advocating for artisans, advancing sustainability and bringing Made-in-Africa textiles to global markets. I am a textile designer and founder of Mariama Fashion Production, the Institute of African Textile, the IE3 Museum of African Textile and IAT Magazine, and co-founder of There Is No Limit Foundation.

Textile has always been part of my life. I was introduced to it at four, watching my mother and aunt create textiles, a tradition passed down through generations. My great-great-grandmother came from the Ghana Empire, while my maternal great-grandmother was a renowned textile designer in Kindia, Guinea, who helped establish a government textile training centre and taught artisans across West Africa, including in Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire.

For us, textile is not fashion. It is identity.

In 2008, my younger sister, Aissata M. B. Camara, and I co-founded There Is No Limit Foundation with a US$250 loan to a woman maker, Fatoumata Banjoura. Since then, we have sponsored 300 women and empowered 37,000 people.

When did you realise that traditional African textiles could compete in global markets?

I saw what was possible through our first collaboration with designer Tory Burch in 2012. Through There Is No Limit Foundation, which I co-founded with my younger sister, Aïssata, we showcased textiles made by women artisans in Guinea, particularly in Kindia.

That year changed everything. Our textiles reached Tory Burch stores worldwide, as well as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette and Harrods. Michelle Obama wore our Blue Jasmine dress on live television during her Drink Up campaign. After she shared the campaign, interest grew and the dress sold out. Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts and fashion editors also wore it. Our work appeared in major magazines, including Vogue and Elle, within 24 hours of the fashion show, and was featured in Tory Burch's book, *Tory Burch in Color*, which recognised our organisation and the artisans behind the textiles.

I became one of the first African textile makers to present handmade African textiles, created with local artisans, at New York Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. The collaboration also took the work of Guinean artisans to global markets.

Seeing this impact made me realise how much talent existed across Africa. Our foundation focused on empowering women artisans, but I wanted to take African textiles further. That led me to establish Mariama Fashion Production, with a clear mission to make Made-in-Africa textiles respected in global luxury. I had seen our fabrics dismissed, with some people even calling them "cheap fabrics."

Since then, I have worked with thousands of artisans across Africa, from Guinea to Côte d'Ivoire. During Guinea's Ebola outbreak, I relocated my production studio to Côte d'Ivoire, where I produced textiles for brands including Ulla Johnson, EDUN, TOAST and Lemlem.

By 2022, I had achieved nearly every goal I had set for myself, except one: creating more than one million jobs. I believe my latest work through the Institute of African Textile can help me pursue that ambition by documenting African textiles and tracing their sources and ownership.

There is still a gap between the value of handmade African textiles and what comparable international brands can command. Where do you think the biggest opportunity is to close that gap?

The gap still exists, and that's why I founded the Institute of African Textile.

From 2007 to 2022, my work with brands and the rise of the African creative industry changed how big brands see us. They no longer see African textiles as cheap.

The gap now is our own confidence, how we market, sell, and position ourselves.

I used to be offered US$10 for my textiles. Today, I wouldn't accept that. I had to accept many things in the past because I had a vision of where I wanted to take my work. I wanted to prove how good I could be. Today, I value my work as bigger than any other textile brand or market.

I just returned from Switzerland, where I participated in the 12th International Shibori Symposium in Basel, with sessions at the Museum der Kulturen Basel and opening ceremonies at the Museum of History in Basel.

During my panel discussion, I introduced the Institute of African Textile and the five pillars of its ecosystem. I shared the panel with Indian and Thai artisans, among others. They knew how to express their work. There was a father and son from Japan working together and showcasing their textile heritage. It was very impressive because they knew how to package and present their work.

These are some of the things we need to strengthen in Africa: passing knowledge between generations while bringing new ways to present our work. Our generation has tools our ancestors didn't have. We can now package our culture and communicate its value to the world.

The world comes to you when you know how to package your culture. That is the gap we need to close. Through the Institute of African Textile, we are working to empower the African textile ecosystem by strengthening knowledge, visibility, and opportunities for its makers.

Africa already has a strong foundation for sustainable textile production through natural dyes, traceable materials and traditional knowledge. What advantage does that give the continent today?

Historically, Africa had a strong sustainable textile heritage. Our ancestors used indigo to create adire and mud to make bogolan. But after more than 18 years in this field, I have seen synthetic dyes and counterfeit textiles spread across the continent. Africa has extraordinary biodiversity and natural resources, yet its textile industry remains fragile.

Our ecosystem lacked structure and a platform to bring people together. That is why I founded the Institute of African Textile.

The idea came to me in 2023, during a trip to Nigeria at the invitation of the French Embassy. Someone asked how I wanted to be remembered and whether I was documenting my work. I later thought about my great-grandmothers and countless Africans whose contributions have been forgotten. I had assumed an Institute of African Textile already existed, but my research showed otherwise. I immediately secured the name and registered the company.

Today, the Institute brings together five pillars: the Institute of African Textile, ÀṢÀ | African Textile Academy, IE3 Museum of African Textile, African Textile Alliance and IAT Magazine. Together, they support documentation, preservation, education, collaboration and visibility, connecting African makers with global textile communities.

Sustainability is central to this work. In 2019, I partnered with Dr. Theanne Schiros, a scientist and educator at the Fashion Institute of Technology and research scientist at Columbia University, to work with textile makers in Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire. We developed more than 100 natural colours using African plants and other sources, including onion skins, avocado skins, bissap and kola nuts.

We trained makers to move away from harmful synthetic dyes towards natural alternatives and responsible production. For me, sustainability also means protecting artisans' health, strengthening their knowledge and building on Africa's existing resources and textile heritage.

How can documentation of African textile knowledge lead to ownership, income and opportunities for the people who hold that knowledge?

Documentation must begin with the past. We cannot focus on the present without understanding what came before us.

Many historic African textiles are held in Western museums, including the Met, the British Museum and institutions in Basel and Paris. Our younger generation has limited access to them. We need to ask what existed before us, who created it and who holds that knowledge today, so we do not repeat past mistakes.

Our ancestors created beautiful things that were taken, sold without their consent or undervalued. Today, we have technology, global connections and opportunities they did not have. The diaspora can contribute from wherever they live. I live in New York, but I have been able to make an impact on the continent.

I am now speaking with museums about their African textile collections and how we can access, study and document them. We want to collaborate, whether through acquiring or borrowing textiles or photographing them. Without access, our documentation will remain incomplete.

This must be collaborative. Some museum records are outdated or incorrect. By tracing textiles to their makers, communities and living traditions, we can help correct those records and strengthen our own work at the Institute of African Textile and the IE3 Museum of African Textile.

I have seen historic African textiles labelled "unknown artist." Our first project, *Know Their Names*, aims to change that by documenting historic textiles alongside the people who make them and preserve their knowledge today.

Aboubakar Fofana is one example. He is a giant in African indigo dye knowledge, invited to teach around the world, from Japan to India and the United States. Knowledge like his must be recognised and valued.

Funding remains a major challenge in Africa's creative industries, as does ensuring that support reaches the people doing the work. Institutions such as Afreximbank, through CANEX, are funding creatives, but access remains an issue. We must work together to identify the people and institutions that need this support.

We must also address competition and jealousy among creators. We do not need to keep establishing institutions to compete with one another. We need to strengthen existing, well-structured institutions and work together to make progress.

Whenever I have a platform or a seat at the table, I remind people that it is not only for Mariama. It is for every young African, creative and immigrant with a dream. We need diverse voices in decision-making. I imagine a table where Hillary Clinton sits alongside an artisan from Côte d'Ivoire, with me and the press. We must create space for people to be heard and give them access to opportunities.

What do you want to change about who owns, controls and benefits from African textiles by the time your work is done?

I want this work to go beyond me. Just as I am continuing my family's textile lineage, I hope my daughter and her children will carry it forward, alongside future generations of Africans. I want to build an institution that gives them the knowledge, structure, and opportunities to continue this work. This cannot stop with me.

The Institute of African Textile is a Pan-African institution dedicated to documenting, preserving, teaching and advancing African textile knowledge. But I don't want people to see it only as a company. It is an ecosystem.

You cannot separate the textile from the maker, the community, the material, the dye, the loom, the knowledge, the economy, the designer who transforms it, the museum that preserves it, the school that teaches it, or the market that gives it value.

It is built on five pillars: the Institute of African Textile, ÀṢÀ | African Textile Academy, IE3 Museum of African Textile, African Textile Alliance and the editorial platform, IAT Magazine.

For too long, global media has covered Africa as a small story. It saddens me that our creatives sometimes feel their work is validated only when it appears in publications such as Vogue or Elle. With IAT Magazine, I am changing that perspective. We cover the global textile industry from an African perspective, bringing African creatives and textile practitioners from around the world into the same editorial conversation.

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I want an African media platform to be a respected source of knowledge and recognition for textile work everywhere. Africa needs to build its own strong institutions and media platforms, with the confidence and capacity to cover both the continent and the world. We have the knowledge, talent, and perspective to contribute to global conversations and help shape them.

We just launched our global issue with almost 10,000 readers.

I love to think big or go home, as we say in New York. God did not call us to feel small. Africa is free today because of Kwame Nkrumah, Sékou Touré, and all who stood up and said "No more." I see my work as a modern continuation of that spirit: advocating for the continent, creating opportunities, and building institutions that will continue when I am no longer here.

I have always advocated for Africa and worked to set new precedents, including founding Kanafrik, Africa's first sustainable store. I want to continue creating those possibilities and inspire others to do the same.

How do you balance commercialisation with the responsibility to protect the meaning and techniques of the communities behind African textiles?

It is about boundaries, education and responsibility. People need to understand the difference between heritage textiles, artisan-made textiles and original designs developed by brands. Using a heritage textile does not mean a brand created the knowledge or tradition behind it.

Bogolanfini, for example, comes from Mali, where communities continue to preserve and practise that knowledge. We must find ways to acknowledge, empower and compensate the people behind these traditions. Even at the Institute of African Textile, we are working through these questions.

The recent discussion around NanaWax's use of a lépi-print scarf, customised with a client's name for a private sale in Guinea, brought this issue into focus. Léppi de Guinée is registered as a Protected Geographical Indication through the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), recognising its specific origin and production tradition.

We need to educate brands and designers about textile heritage and the protections attached to it. That means understanding what we use, where it comes from, how it can be used and which communities should be involved.

African countries and institutions are paying greater attention to protecting textile heritage. As the industry evolves, African designers and brands must apply the same care we expect from international brands. We need to research origins, distinguish authentic heritage textiles from printed reproductions, acknowledge traditional knowledge and understand when permissions or partnerships are necessary.

The questions are how we create commercial value while protecting tradition, and how that value reaches the makers and families keeping the knowledge alive. Through the Institute of African Textile, we want to help build that understanding so creativity, commercial opportunity and respect for African textile heritage can grow together.