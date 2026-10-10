African Football Chiefs Back Infantino to Remain As FIFA Boss

Gianni Infantino's bid to remain the head of world football's governing body Fifa gathered strength on Friday after backing from African executives and reports that a potential rival was pulling out of the race for the job as the game's most powerful administrator.

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, hailed Infantino on Thursday for his support for African football during a three-day CAF strategy meeting on Sal island in Cape Verde.

"We took a resolution, unanimous that we support him and we will stand by him for the next elections," Motsepe said in an address to delegates from the 54 national federations that form the CAF.

Infantino, 56, has faced criticism from Fifa member associations in Europe, Asia and North America over his botched plan to create a commercial subsidiary to run Fifa's biggest events such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.

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In September, the French Football Federation (FFF) withdrew its support. It criticised the proposals as well as the way Infantino runs Fifa, which a forerunner of the FFF helped to found in 1904.

In October, Swiss football administrators also pulled their backing. They said they were concerned over the way that Fifa allowed United States President Donald Trump to interfere with the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Trump revealed he had contacted Fifa and urged it to suspend a one-match ban on US striker Folarin Balogun for his red card during the United States' game against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 1 July. The penalty was lifted the day before the Americans played Belgium in the last 16.

The Swiss Football Association, another of the Fifa founding members, also cited its reservations over Infantino's plan to allow private investment in the World Cup.

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Lone challenger

Only the former Swiss international Ramon Vega has announced his intention to run against Infantino in the election for Fifa president, which takes place on 18 March in Rabat in Morocco.

On Friday, reports emerged that Victor Montagliani, the head of North American confederation Concacaf, would not present himself as a candidate before the 18 November deadline.

The 61-year-old Canadian businessman reportedly told Concacaf staff that he intends to seek a third full term heading the continental governing body, which represents North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

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If confirmed, it would all but rule out Montagliani from challenging Infantino, who took over in 2016.

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Under his stewardship, the 2022 World Cup took place in Qatar - the first time the tournament was staged in a country in the Middle East. The 2026 event brought the first 48-team competition.

Despite increasing opposition since Spain beat Argentina to lift the trophy on 19 July, Infantino retains the backing of 2034 World Cup hosts Saudi Arabia, as well as the South American confederation Conmebol.

Last month, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of the European champions Paris Saint-Germain, ruled himself out as a possible contender to topple Infantino.

Speaking in Copenhagen after the annual meeting of the European Football Clubs, Al-Khelaifi said: "I have zero interest in Fifa. I have zero agenda or ambition to be there."