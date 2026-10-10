Ethiopia: UN Chief 'Gravely Concerned' By Renewed Fighting in Northern Ethiopia, Warns Against Escalation

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an immediate end to the renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia, saying he is deeply worried by reports that Eritrean forces are present in the country.

In a statement issued on Friday night in New York by his Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief urged all parties to cease hostilities and called on the signatories of the Pretoria Agreement to return to dialogue under its framework.

The 2022 accord ended the civil war in Tigray.

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Risk of destabilisation

Mr. Guterres said the fighting in the Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions risks escalating in ways that would further destabilise the wider region.

He reminded all States in the region of their Charter obligation to "refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State", and of the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

He also appealed to countries with influence over the parties to use it to support de-escalation, and to avoid any action that could fuel the conflict.

The Secretary-General said he stands ready to offer his good offices.

Many uprooted, aid on hold

The UN's humanitarian affairs chief, Tom Fletcher, called earlier this week for all parties to give aid workers safe and rapid access to people in need.

UN teams are still working to get food, healthcare and other life-saving assistance through, but continued hostilities are displacing people across central, northwestern and eastern Tigray. Verified figures are not yet available.

The UN and its partners are ready to resume aid operations in the northern regions, including Tigray, as soon as safe access allows.

In Amhara, a government-led effort to help displaced people return from the town of Kobo to their home areas has been suspended after security there deteriorated.

The UN stressed that any return must be safe, voluntary and dignified.

Fears of a wider regional war

According to media reports, Ethiopia has accused neighbouring Eritrea of an "all-out invasion" of Tigray and warned that it will defend itself.

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In a letter to the Security Council reported by news agencies, Ethiopia's foreign minister said Eritrean troops had advanced up to 60 kilometres into the region.

Eritrea has rejected the claim, with its information minister saying his country faces an "unprovoked war of aggression".

It denies Ethiopian allegations that it is backing the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which had controlled the region, and accuses Addis Ababa of seeking regime change in Asmara.

On the ground

News reports say Ethiopian drone strikes hit Eritrean forces in the Tigrayan town of Adigrat this week. There have been no verified reports of casualties.

Fighting between Ethiopian government troops and the TPLF broke out about two weeks ago, with each side blaming the other for violating the 2022 deal.

Media reports say TPLF forces withdrew from the regional capital, Mekelle, last week, and the city is now under army control.