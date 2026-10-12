Sudan: Victims and Survivors Must Not Bear the Consequences of Political Disagreements Over International Justice.

11 October 2026
Darfur Network for Human Rights (Kampala)
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DNHR Statement | U.S. Sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) - 11 October 2026

The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) expresses serious concern regarding the sanctions reportedly imposed by the United States on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on 9 October 2026, particularly their potential consequences for victims and survivors of grave international crimes.

For victims and survivors of atrocities in Darfur and across Sudan, the ICC and its Trust Fund for Victims represent important mechanisms for pursuing justice, accountability, reparations, and rehabilitation.

Any measures that disrupt the ICC's operations or the Trust Fund's ability to deliver essential assistance risk further undermining victims' rights to justice and effective remedies.

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Victims and survivors must not bear the consequences of political disagreements over international justice.

DNHR emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the independence of international judicial institutions, protecting victim-centred reparations programmes, and ensuring that survivors of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide are not denied access to justice and assistance.

We stand in solidarity with victims and survivors in Sudan and around the world and reaffirm our commitment to international justice, accountability, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

Justice for victims must remain a priority.

#ICC #TrustFundForVictims #Darfur #Sudan #InternationalJustice #Accountability #VictimsRights #HumanRights

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