Sudan: 🌍international Day of the Girl Child.

11 October 2026
Darfur Network for Human Rights (Kampala)
blog

Empowering Girls, Protecting Their Rights, and Building a Future of Equality and Dignity

Today, 11 October 2026, the Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) joins the global community in commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child, reaffirming our commitment to promoting and protecting the fundamental rights, dignity, safety, and empowerment of every girl.

On this important occasion, we recognize the courage, resilience, and leadership of girls around the world, particularly those living in conflict-affected communities.

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In Sudan, especially across the Darfur region, thousands of girls continue to face serious challenges arising from ongoing armed conflict, forced displacement, sexual and gender-based violence, child marriage, disrupted education, and limited access to essential healthcare and protection services.

Girls affected by armed conflict deserve more than survival. They deserve safety, education, justice, equal opportunities, and the freedom to shape their own futures.

DNHR calls upon all parties to the conflict, national and international stakeholders, and humanitarian organizations to:

  • Protect girls from all forms of violence, exploitation, abuse, and discrimination.
  • Ensure safe and equal access to education, healthcare, and essential humanitarian assistance.
  • Prevent and respond to conflict-related sexual violence and child marriage.
  • Strengthen accountability for grave violations committed against girls.
  • Support the meaningful participation and leadership of girls in peacebuilding and community decision-making.

Every girl has the right to live free from fear, violence, and discrimination.

On this International Day of the Girl Child, DNHR stands in solidarity with girls across Sudan, Darfur, and around the world.

Protecting girls' rights today means building a more peaceful, just, and equal future for generations to come.

Girls' Rights Are Human Rights. Protect Girls. Empower Their Futures.

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