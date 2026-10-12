Sudan to Participate in IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok On October 12

11 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum (SUNA) - Sudan will participate with a high-level delegation in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group, scheduled to take place from October 12 to 18 in Bangkok, the Thai capital, under the theme "Thailand's New Horizons: Empowering People and Building Resilience."

Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, Minister of Finance and Governor of the Republic of Sudan at the Group, will head the government delegation. The delegation includes the First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, the Director-General of External Financing at the Ministry of Finance (CBOS), and a number of technical specialists from the Ministry and the Bank.

Sudan's participation is part of the government's efforts to strengthen international cooperation and build financial partnerships that support economic stability, recovery and digital transformation, while laying the groundwork for adopting an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme to pave the way for debt relief.

The participation also aims to present Sudan's economic reform efforts, attract development financing, and contribute to global discussions on employment and sustainable development.

Read the original article on SNA.

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