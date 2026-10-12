Nigeria: Adelabu Denies Calling On Nigerians to Reject APC

Says viral video is an old 2022 interview taken out of context

The media office of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has dismissed a viral report claiming that he called on Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the allegation as false and misleading.

In a statement issued in October 2026, Adelabu's media office said the video circulating on social media was an excerpt from an interview he granted in 2022, when he was the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State.

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It said Adelabu did not call on Nigerians to reject the APC, urging the public to disregard what it described as a deliberate attempt to misrepresent his position and create friction between him, President Bola Tinubu and the party's leadership.

According to the statement, Adelabu had consistently maintained his loyalty to the APC and the President despite controversies surrounding the party's governorship nomination process in Oyo State.

The former minister, who served under the APC-led Federal Government, reportedly left public office to pursue his governorship ambition in the state.

The statement alleged that the APC nomination process was marred by controversies, including the alleged imposition of a preferred aspirant and the failure to transparently release the primary election results.

It said Adelabu had nevertheless maintained that he had no intention of leaving the party and that his political ambition was not a do-or-die affair.

"His position has been consistent: loyalty does not preclude the demand for fairness, transparency and adherence to democratic principles," the statement said.

It argued that Adelabu's criticism of the party's internal electoral process should not be interpreted as a call for Nigerians to reject the APC.

The media office explained that the 2022 interview reflected Adelabu's view that political parties had disappointed Nigerians and that voters should focus on the credibility and character of individual candidates.

It added that the comments were made in the context of the political environment at the time and did not amount to opposition to the APC or Tinubu's presidential ambition.

The statement also described Adelabu's relationship with Tinubu as longstanding, saying it was based on mutual respect and trust.

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It challenged those circulating the video to publish the full, unedited interview rather than selectively extracting portions of it.

The media office further claimed that Adelabu had not granted any media interview since the conclusion of the controversial APC governorship nomination process in Oyo State in which he made the alleged statement.

It urged APC members, the media and the public to verify information before sharing it, warning against the spread of unsubstantiated claims.

"Chief Adelabu remains committed to the APC, loyal to Mr President and supportive of the party's broader political objectives," the statement said.

The media office advised the public to rely on authentic statements from Adelabu or his authorised representatives.