Liberia: Fire Guts Major Woodshop Along Saclepea Road in Ganta

11 October 2026
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F Menkor

A major woodshop along Saclepea Road in Ganta was gutted by fire late Sunday, October 11, 2026, destroying furniture and equipment as efforts by residents to extinguish the blaze proved unsuccessful.

The fire reportedly started around 10 p.m. local time at the woodshop opposite Aminata Filling Station, near Orange Tower, according to information reported by Radio Kehgheaman.

Although the cause of the fire had not been established as of press time, the flames reportedly spread throughout the facility, destroying everything inside and leaving residents watching helplessly as the blaze intensified.

People who attempted to help extinguish the fire reportedly struggled to contain it as the flames engulfed the entire workshop, making it difficult for ordinary residents to bring the situation under control.

The incident is particularly concerning because the same woodshop was reportedly affected by another fire several years ago, which destroyed furniture and electronic woodworking machines.

As of press time, firefighters or fire service personnel had reportedly not arrived at the scene, while the blaze continued to consume the facility.

The extent of the financial losses and whether anyone was injured had not been confirmed. The cause of the fire also remained unknown as authorities had yet to establish what triggered the incident.

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