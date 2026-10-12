Kenya: Legendary Kipchoge Wins Melbourne Marathon Festival in a Course Record

11 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Legendary Eliud Kipchoge stormed to the Melbourne Marathon Festival victory at 41 years, setting a course record time of 2:09:10.

This was Kipchoge's first marathon win since 2023, when he won the Berlin Marathon.

The Melbourne Marathon is part of his world tour, where he is attempting to run a marathon on all the continents.

His last race was at the Porto Alegre Marathon in Brazil on July 12, where he finished 12th with a time of 2:18:42.

The two-time Olympic champion also raced the Cape Town Marathon in his first Africa marathon, finishing 16th in 2:13:29.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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