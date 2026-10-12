Kenya: Gachagua Mocks Ruto's Proposal to Import Buffaloes for Milk

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has questioned President William Ruto's proposal to introduce buffalo farming in Kenya, dismissing the plan as an inadequate response to the country's milk shortage.

Gachagua challenged the President's decision to explore importing buffaloes from India, arguing that the government should instead focus on increasing the number of dairy cows and addressing the challenges facing existing farmers.

"I heard Ruto yesterday saying that there is no milk and that he will consult with his government on how to bring buffaloes from India so that people can milk them. Is he taking us for fools?" Gachagua posed.

"Instead of increasing the number of cows, you want to bring buffaloes? Can buffaloes really produce milk?" he added.

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The remarks followed Ruto's proposal to diversify Kenya's milk supply by exploring the introduction of improved buffalo and camel breeds, as the dairy sector grapples with declining deliveries to processors and rising prices in some markets.

Speaking at the Agriculture and Food Security Transformation Summit at Jamhuri Park in Nairobi on October 8, the President said he had instructed Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke to explore sourcing the animals.

"I hear buffaloes also produce a lot of milk. If others are milking them, why can't we do the same? What is wrong with that? We need to diversify our sources of milk," Ruto said.

The President also cited the commercial potential of camel milk, noting that it could fetch substantially higher prices than cow's milk in urban markets.

Ruto's proposal comes amid concerns over milk availability, with deliveries to formal processors falling from 84.4 million litres in June to 81.3 million litres in July 2026, according to figures reported by The Star. Prolonged dry conditions have reduced pasture availability and increased the cost of animal feed, putting pressure on dairy production.

Gazette notice

The proposal to introduce buffaloes is not entirely new. In January 2025, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe declared the domesticated water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) a food animal under Gazette Notice No. 977, published on January 31, 2025.

The declaration brought domesticated water buffaloes within the category of animals recognised for food production under the Meat Control Act. It did not, however, establish a commercial dairy industry or automatically authorise unrestricted importation, rearing, slaughter or sale of the animals.

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The government had previously considered introducing the animals to supplement Kenya's food sources, with a proposed pilot programme and arrangements addressing animal identification, registration and health requirements.

The distinction is important because domesticated water buffaloes are different from the African buffalo, a wild animal found in Kenya's natural habitats. India, which Ruto cited as a model, has an established buffalo dairy industry, with specialised breeds kept for milk production.

Introducing buffaloes into Kenya's dairy sector would require appropriate breeds, veterinary safeguards, suitable feeding and water arrangements, and investment in milk collection and processing.