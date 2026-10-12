Rwanda: Genocide - Bajinya's Substantive Trial in UK Set for October 2027

Genocide suspect Vincent Bajinya, also known as Vincent Brown, is scheduled to stand trial in the United Kingdom on October 4, 2027, over alleged involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The trial date was set during a preliminary hearing held at the Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey, in London, on Friday, October 9.

During the hearing, prosecutors outlined the charges against Bajinya, a medical doctor, including one count of conduct ancillary to genocide and six counts of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity, contrary to Section 52 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001.

Following the prosecution's presentation, defence counsel entered pleas of not guilty on Bajinya's behalf on all seven counts.

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The court then set January 15, 2027, for the next preliminary hearing, ahead of the substantive trial scheduled to begin on October 4, 2027. The judge indicated that the court intended to deliver its ruling as soon as possible after the substantive hearing, subject to the requirements of a fair trial and proper consideration of the evidence and submissions presented by both parties.

Bajinya, 65, remains in custody after failing to meet the conditions attached to his conditional bail.

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The conditions included a £100,000 financial guarantee (approx. Rwf195 million), electronic monitoring, surrender of his passport, daily reporting to a police station, a prohibition on applying for international travel documents, and compliance with a curfew requiring him to remain at his residential address in Islington, London.