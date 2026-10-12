Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Cancels Australia Concerts Amid Financial Disputes With Promoters

Diamond Platnumz has cancelled his two scheduled shows in Australia following a dispute between the promoters over the collection and distribution of ticket-sale proceeds.

The singer's management, through Wasafi, announced that the concerts which were planned for Perth on October 10 and Melbourne on October 11, would no longer take place. The dispute allegedly involves claims that one promoter collected ticket money but failed to account for it.

The management said the cancellations came despite the strong response to the shows, with thousands of tickets already sold ahead of the singer's arrival in Australia.

"To Australian fans, it is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we, the Management of Diamond Platnumz, announce the cancellation of our artist's two scheduled shows under the Retro World Tour Australia, which were due to take place in Perth on 10 October and Melbourne on 11 October 2026," the management said on Saturday, October 10.

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According to the statement, the two concerts had sold 4,452 tickets, generating reported revenue of approximately US$559,445. The management said the figures showed the level of support the singer had received before arriving in the country.

Promoters dispute affects concert plans

The management explained that the disagreement had affected preparations for the two performances. Some promoters had declined to meet their contractual obligations, including providing venues, stages, sound equipment, transport and accommodation needed for the shows.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the dispute, some of the promoters have declined to proceed with their respective contractual obligations, including the provision of the venue, stage, sound equipment, transportation, accommodation and other essential arrangements required to deliver the shows," the management said.

Despite the challenges, the singer's team said it had arranged for him to travel to Perth at its own expense. Diamond arrived in the Australian city on October 8, 2026, as the management hoped the promoters would settle their differences and allow the concerts to proceed.

The team said the decision to send the singer to Australia was made in good faith, even though it was still waiting for the outstanding balance for his performances under the tour arrangements.

"Despite these challenges, and in recognition of the love and commitment shown by our artist's fans, we arranged for our artist to travel to Perth at our own expense, and he arrived on 8 October 2026," the management said.

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The statement added that the team had hoped the disagreement would be resolved in time for the planned performances. However, the failure to settle the dispute and the reported lack of essential concert arrangements led to the cancellation of both shows.