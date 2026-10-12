Mozambique: Maputo Port Carries Out Dredge Operation for Larger Vessels Accommodation

Maputo — Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) has announced that a new dredging operation to accommodate larger vessels with greater cargo capacity is being carried out in Maputo Port.

The operation is expected to create new opportunities for expanding port operations and strengthening the port's competitiveness in regional and international maritime trade.

In a statement, the company explains that the dredging will improve navigation channels used by vessels entering and leaving the port, allowing larger ships to call and carry greater volumes of cargo.

Maputo Port is located in southern Mozambique, on the left bank of the Matola River. It comprises two main areas: Maputo Commercial Port and the Matola industrial complex.

Access to Maputo Commercial Port is provided through two channels, Xefina and Polana, measuring 9.3 kilometres and 7.5 kilometres respectively, with depths ranging from 11 to 14 metres.

Maputo Port has several terminals, including fishing, coastal shipping, general cargo, coal, fruit, sugar, container and steel terminals, as well as molasses storage tanks.

These facilities have a combined quay length of approximately 3,876 metres. The Matola Ore Terminal complex comprises coal, petroleum, grain and aluminium terminals, with a total quay length of 865 metres.

According to the same source, Maputo Port currently has an overall cargo-handling capacity of approximately 17 million metric tonnes per year.