Nigeria: INEC Listed All Ogun PDP Candidates Except My Running Mate and I - Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Sunday said the circumstances surrounding his exclusion from the final list of governorship candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday raised "serious questions".

According to him, all the other party's candidates for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and senatorial positions appeared on the published lists except him and his running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo.

"We will pursue this matter through the appropriate channels and insist that due process is respected," Adebutu declared in a statement on Sunday morning.

Daily Trust had reported how Adebutu and his running mate were excluded from the final list released on Saturday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A check of INEC's portal showed that the final list contained the names of 13 governorship candidates and their running mates, while PDP's Adebutu and Sowunmi-Kolapo were conspicuously missing.

The list was signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, and his running mate, Kudirat Abiodun Balogun, were included on the list.

In his statement, Adebutu faulted what he called the "omission" of his name by INEC.

Adebutu said he remained a duly registered member of the PDP, having completed digital registration within the stipulated period, and that his membership card had been printed and verified.

"My documentation was duly submitted to INEC within the prescribed time. I have not at any point left the PDP, and my commitment to our great party remains unwavering," he said.

He also explained that the governorship primary that produced him as the party's candidate was conducted with INEC officials in attendance as observers.

"The relevant documents were presented for verification, certification and confirmation. These are important facts that must not be overlooked in the present circumstances," he said.

Speaking on the exclusion, he said, "The circumstances surrounding this omission raise serious questions, particularly when all the other party's candidates for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and senatorial positions have appeared on the published lists."

The PDP chieftain maintained that the development "is not an isolated experience in our journey".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our party has faced attempts to frustrate our campaign, including restrictions on our billboards, attacks at campaign grounds and harassment of our members," he said.

While urging party members, supporters and the good people of Ogun State to remain calm and steadfast, he said "necessary steps are being taken to address this matter".

Adebutu concluded: "Our cause is bigger than any individual. It is about the dignity of our people, the progress of our state and the right of Ogun people to determine our own future.

"OGUN FOR OGUN" is more than a slogan. It is a call for leadership rooted in our people, responsive to our needs and committed to our welfare. No distraction will make us abandon that commitment.

"We remain focused. We remain resolute. The journey to a better Ogun continues."