South Africa: SARB Warns of WhatsApp Investment Scam Using Governor's Name

11 October 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has warned the public about a fraudulent WhatsApp group that claims to provide daily stock recommendations from Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

"This is a scam. Governor Kganyago is not affiliated with this group or any WhatsApp group offering investment advice or stock recommendations," the Reserve Bank said.

The public is urged not to join or engage with such groups, click on related links, or share personal or financial information.

"The SARB and the Governor do not provide investment advice, stock recommendations or financial tips through WhatsApp or any other platform."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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