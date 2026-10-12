Africa: AU Commission Chairperson Congratulates Navi Pillay On Nobel Peace Prize

11 October 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has congratulated South African jurist Navanethem "Navi" Pillay on being awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, recognising her contributions to international justice, human rights and peace.

In a statement, Youssouf described the award as a well-deserved recognition of Pillay's lifelong dedication to justice, human dignity and peace, saying her contributions to international law and accountability had left an enduring legacy for Africa and the world.

He highlighted her distinguished career, from her struggle against apartheid in South Africa to her service at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the International Criminal Court and the United Nations.

"Her work advancing accountability for genocide, crimes against humanity and conflict-related sexual violence has helped strengthen the foundations of international justice," he said.

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Youssouf also underscored the significance of Pillay's achievement for African women and girls, describing her as a source of pride for the continent and an inspiration to future generations.

He noted that her career exemplified the vital contribution of African women to global leadership, international institutions and the advancement of universal principles.

At a time when international law and multilateral institutions face mounting challenges, Youssouf said the award served as a reminder that lasting peace must be grounded in justice, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

He reaffirmed that these principles remained central to the AU's commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, the protection of civilians and the realisation of Agenda 2063's aspirations for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Africa.

The AU Commission Chairperson reiterated the continental body's determination to uphold international law, strengthen multilateral cooperation and advance its commitment to Silencing the Guns across the continent.

He joined the Government and people of South Africa, Africans across the continent and the diaspora in celebrating the recognition of Pillay's lifelong commitment to justice, human dignity and peace. - SAnews.gov.za

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