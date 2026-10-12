South Africa: No New Reports of Dead Sardines As Laboratory Testing Resumes

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) says it has received no further reports of dead sardines since 10 September, indicating that the acute mortality phase has ended.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said surveillance was continuing as laboratory testing for pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) resumed to establish the virus's presence and its possible association with the sardine mortality event.

"Further laboratory testing for pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) is underway and results are expected during the coming week," the department said.

Testing of samples collected before, during and after the mortality event will help clarify when the virus was present, its association with affected fish and whether it remains detectable.

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The department cautioned that detecting viral material alone does not establish active disease, adding that results would be considered alongside fish health and environmental information.

Coastal authorities, fishers and members of the public have been encouraged to report any new sightings of dead sardines promptly.

Precautionary catch limits remain in force

An approved precautionary catch limit is in force from 3 to 30 October 2026 to limit the rate of sardine removals while further scientific information is gathered and processed.

Under the measure, each sardine right holder may harvest no more than 33% of its remaining uncaught 2026 directed sardine total allowable catch in the applicable management area, either west or east of Cape Agulhas.

The department said the fishery remained an important source of samples for laboratory testing and information on where sardines were being encountered.

The Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group is expected to reassess the situation on 27 October 2026, or earlier if material new evidence emerges.

The department said that preparations are also continuing for the end-of-year hydroacoustic survey, which is planned to begin in early November.

The survey will cover the coast from Hondeklip Bay to Port St Johns and provide the first fisheries-independent estimate of sardine biomass and distribution following the mortality event.

The department and its partners are also continuing work under a coordinated response plan, including monitoring possible effects on sardine-dependent predators and the wider marine ecosystem.

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Public urged not to collect dead sardines

The DFFE said PHV is a fish virus and is not known to infect people. Commercially produced sardine products released through regulated channels remain safe.

However, the public has been advised against collecting or consuming dead or dying sardines found on beaches or floating near the shore.

The department also cautioned against feeding the fish to animals or using them as bait. - SAnews.gov.za