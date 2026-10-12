Liberia: Three Die in Kakata Home - Cause Unknown, Scene Left Open

KAKATA, Margibi County -- Three people, including a Kakata food vendor and her son, died after they were found unresponsive inside a home in Telecom Community early Sunday, and authorities have not said what killed them.

By Emmanuel Degleh

The dead were identified as Nancy Tengbeh, a food vendor known in the community as Aunty K; her son, Abel Flomo; and a neighbor, David Sao.

Residents said only the three slept in the house overnight.

Police officers reportedly entered the house after receiving information about the incident and found the three unresponsive. Medical personnel were then called to examine them.

All three were pronounced dead on arrival at C.H. Rennie Hospital, according to information gathered by The Liberian Investigator.

Police had not issued a statement on the deaths by Sunday morning, and no official cause has been established.

Some residents linked the deaths to a charcoal stove Tengbeh had reportedly been using to cook bitterball. No evidence has established a connection between the cooking and the deaths.

When The Liberian Investigator visited the house Sunday, the scene had not been cordoned off.