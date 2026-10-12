Uganda: Heavy Rain Fails to Deter Thousands At Corporate Run 2026

Thousands of runners turned up for the 2026 Corporate Run at the NEC Grounds in Bugolobi, Kampala, on Sunday, October 11, despite a heavy downpour, as they joined a campaign to improve maternal health and support safer childbirth.

The event brought together corporate employees, business leaders and members of the public for the fourth edition of the annual run, held under the theme "Run for Expectant Mothers".

Organisers are targeting the provision of 5,000 mama kits to health facilities across Uganda to help expectant mothers access essential supplies during childbirth, particularly in under-resourced facilities.

Each running kit costs Shs30,000, with proceeds directed towards purchasing supplies for the mama kits. These include sterile gloves, surgical blades, cotton wool, soap and delivery sheets.

Participants took part in the 5km, 10km and 15km races, while company chief executives joined a special 3km walk, combining physical exercise with a fundraising drive for maternal health.

Despite the wet conditions, participants turned up to support the initiative, underscoring the role of corporate engagement and public participation in mobilising resources for maternal healthcare.

The campaign seeks to translate the enthusiasm surrounding the annual event into practical support for health facilities and expectant mothers across the country.