Uganda: Heavy Rain Fails to Deter Thousands At Corporate Run 2026

11 October 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Alii Constant

Thousands of runners turned up for the 2026 Corporate Run at the NEC Grounds in Bugolobi, Kampala, on Sunday, October 11, despite a heavy downpour, as they joined a campaign to improve maternal health and support safer childbirth.

The event brought together corporate employees, business leaders and members of the public for the fourth edition of the annual run, held under the theme "Run for Expectant Mothers".

Organisers are targeting the provision of 5,000 mama kits to health facilities across Uganda to help expectant mothers access essential supplies during childbirth, particularly in under-resourced facilities.

Each running kit costs Shs30,000, with proceeds directed towards purchasing supplies for the mama kits. These include sterile gloves, surgical blades, cotton wool, soap and delivery sheets.

Participants took part in the 5km, 10km and 15km races, while company chief executives joined a special 3km walk, combining physical exercise with a fundraising drive for maternal health.

Despite the wet conditions, participants turned up to support the initiative, underscoring the role of corporate engagement and public participation in mobilising resources for maternal healthcare.

The campaign seeks to translate the enthusiasm surrounding the annual event into practical support for health facilities and expectant mothers across the country.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.