South Africa: Durban's Uneasy Calm - Can the State Keep a Lid On Violence?

While the Pirates-Sundowns MTN8 final in Durban passed without incident after two days of arson, looting and attacks linked to anti-immigrant sentiment, many worry that the calm will be short-lived and that the authorities do not have the situation under control.

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are welcoming the uneasy calm in Durban after the city hosted an incident-free Pirates-Sundowns MTN8 Final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, 10 October.

The soccer game offered a salve to jagged nerves after hoodlums laid siege to the city for two days of violent protests that saw vehicles and buildings torched, shops looted and indiscriminate attacks on business owners.

The violence followed widespread misinformation about a Home Affairs directive on how asylum seekers should be processed.

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On Saturday ahead of the soccer match, authorities promised to uphold the law after being criticised for not being firm with the protesters.

Many worry the calm will be short-lived and are concerned that there is little evidence the underlying threat has passed or that the state has the intelligence and capacity to prevent more violence.

Demonstrators have threatened "war" if some of their arrested leaders are not released. More protests are planned in Durban on Sunday night, and police and the army are on high alert.

On Saturday, authorities feared xenophobic vigilantes had set their sights on disrupting the soccer. Among those arrested were people identified as alleged ringleaders plotting to disrupt the game.

On Saturday...