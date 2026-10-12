Somalia: Somali Opposition Party Warns Against Possible Military Action Against Opposition Leaders

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Himilo Qaran party has warned against possible military action targeting opposition politicians' offices, saying President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud would bear responsibility for any consequences if such an attack occurred.

In a statement, the opposition party said it was closely monitoring what it described as provocations, efforts to foment unrest and civil conflict, and the mobilisation of forces allegedly taking orders directly from the president.

Himilo Qaran condemned what it characterised as attempts to destabilise the capital and disrupt political dialogue, warning that such actions could undermine progress towards stronger state institutions in Somalia.

The party also urged national security officials and members of the armed forces not to obey orders it said violated constitutional governance or targeted opposition politicians.

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The warning comes amid a political dispute over Somalia's electoral process and the legitimacy of federal institutions, with opposition figures calling for an agreement on the country's future elections.

Himilo Qaran called for an urgent political settlement on the electoral issues, saying an agreement was necessary to establish government institutions with legal legitimacy and public confidence.

The party urged Mohamud to abandon what it described as actions that could push the country towards instability and armed conflict, and instead pursue substantive political negotiations on the elections.

It said a genuine political agreement was the only way to resolve the country's current crisis.

The statement did not provide specific details of the alleged military preparations or identify any planned operation against opposition offices. The allegations could not be independently verified.