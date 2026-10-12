Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Mekelle Flights, Rekindling Hope for Peace and Normalcy

Addis Ababa — The resumption of Ethiopian Airlines' commercial flights between Addis Ababa and Mekelle has brought relief to stranded passengers and renewed hope for families, businesses, and communities seeking a return to normal life in Tigray region.

The service resumed on October 11 following a two-week suspension, restoring a vital air link between Mekelle, the regional capital, and the rest of the country.

Passengers arriving at Alula Aba Nega International Airport welcomed the resumption as more than a return to air travel, describing it as an important step toward reconnecting communities.

They described the resumption as a vital step toward reuniting families, revitalizing business activities, and improving access to essential goods and medical supplies.

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As ENA reported from the scene, passengers also emphasized that sustaining peace and restoring essential services are critical to ensuring that the renewed connectivity translates into lasting improvements in people's lives.

Ashenafi Solomon, one of the passengers on the first flight, expressed relief at finally returning to Mekelle after being stranded in Addis Ababa during the suspension.

"I feel very happy. I had traveled to Mekelle for work, but when the flights were unexpectedly canceled, I was deeply disappointed. Now that flights have resumed amid relative peace, I was able to travel on the first flight," he said.

Solomon noted that the interruption had compounded difficulties for residents, particularly by disrupting transportation, trade, and access to essential goods and medicines.

He urged the federal government and other stakeholders to consolidate peace and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of medical supplies and humanitarian assistance to communities in need.

"The people of Tigray have suffered greatly. Trade and access to medicine have been disrupted, and many people continue to face serious difficulties. We want peace to be strengthened and sustained so that essential supplies and assistance can reach those who need them," he said.

Beyond the immediate relief brought by the restored air link, Solomon underscored the human cost of continued conflict and the urgent need for lasting peace.

"We have suffered enough. Families are losing their sons in this fratricidal conflict. We want lasting peace so that the people of Tigray can live in peace and rebuild their lives," he said, expressing hope for stability across the country.

Another passenger, Natnael Solomon, also welcomed the resumption, describing it as an encouraging development for a region whose people need peace and opportunities to rebuild their lives.

"The benefits of this flight are clear. The people of Tigray are peace-loving and need peace. We are happy that the service has resumed, and we hope that conditions will continue to improve, normal activities will be restored, and progress will be sustained," he said.

For Natnael, the return of flights also carries a deeply personal significance, allowing people to reunite with loved ones and resume interrupted activities.

"We are going to meet our relatives and resume our work. I am very happy, and it is difficult to express how I feel," he said.

He called on both the government and the public to contribute to sustaining peace and building on the progress made toward restoring normal life.

Hadera, another passenger who had been stranded in Addis Ababa during the suspension, similarly welcomed the return of Ethiopian Airlines services to Mekelle.

"I am very happy that Ethiopian Airlines flights have resumed to Mekelle. I was stuck in Addis Ababa because of the suspension. We all need peace, and we want that peace to be sustained," he said.

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The restoration of commercial flights marks a significant step toward reestablishing vital transportation links to Tigray, with implications extending beyond passenger travel to trade, humanitarian operations, access to healthcare, and regional economic activity.

However, passengers stressed that the benefits of restored connectivity will depend on sustained peace, reliable essential services, and improved access to supplies for communities affected by disruptions.

Flights to Axum and Shire are also expected to resume soon, potentially extending the renewed air connectivity to other parts of Tigray and supporting the movement of people and goods.

For passengers returning to Mekelle, the resumption represents both a practical relief and a renewed hope that peace, connectivity, and normal life can be restored and sustained across the region.