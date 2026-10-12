Kenya: Kipruto Clinches First Chicago Marathon Title As Lokedi Finishes Second

11 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenyan Amos Kipruto claimed his first Chicago Marathon victory after winning the men's race in a personal best of 2:01:09 on Sunday.

Kipruto won the title ahead of Ethiopians Tadese Bikila who finished second in 2:02:56 and Milkesha Mengecha who finished third in 2:03:46.

In the corresponding women's race, Kenyans missed out of title after Lokedi settled for second in 2:14:07, compatriot Brigid Kosgei was third in 2:15:55 as Ethiopian Gejia Feysa Hawi won the title in 2:13:33.

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