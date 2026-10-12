Sudan Condemns Houthi Terrorist Attack On King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh

Khartoum (SUNA) - The Government of Sudan, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Saturday. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 12 people, including a Sudanese national, and injuries to 309 other innocent civilians.

The Government of Sudan affirmed that this criminal attack on a vital civilian facility constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, a blatant assault on the sovereignty, security and stability of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and a serious threat to civil aviation security, as well as regional and international peace and security.

The Government of Sudan expressed its full and steadfast solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government and people, affirming its unwavering support for the Kingdom in all legitimate measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and safeguard the lives of its citizens and residents.

The Government of Sudan also extended its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Saudi leadership and people, as well as to all the victims' families. It prayed to Almighty Allah to envelop the deceased in His boundless mercy and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

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The Government of Sudan renewed its unequivocal condemnation of all terrorist acts targeting civilians and vital facilities, and called on the international community to fulfil its responsibilities in confronting such attacks and putting an end to anything that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The Government of Sudan reiterated that the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are fundamental pillars of regional security and stability, and that standing in solidarity with the Kingdom in confronting these attacks is a fraternal duty and a shared responsibility.