South Africa: Zuma's Hospital Stay Raises Questions Over Election Campaign and TRC Hearing

Former president Jacob Zuma is receiving medical treatment after falling ill in KwaZulu-Natal, with his brother expressing concern about his health.

Zuma is expected to testify at the TRC cases inquiry on 22 October, but it remains unclear whether he will be well enough to attend.

Former president Jacob Zuma's health has raised concerns just weeks before the 4 November local government elections and his scheduled appearance at the TRC cases inquiry.

Zuma, 84, was reportedly admitted to Netcare St Anne's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night after falling ill while campaigning in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal.

His brother, Khanya Zuma, said that the former president had complained about feeling unwell when they last met.

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"When I last saw him, he said, 'Brother, I am not feeling well.' But you could not tell that he was ill," Khanya said.

He said the family was praying for his recovery.

According to reports Zuma was being treated in intensive care, while the MK Party national spokesperson said that his condition was serious.

However, neither his doctors nor his family has confirmed the seriousness of his illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Friday that Zuma was receiving medical treatment.

"President Jacob Zuma has not been well, and he has now been put under treatment by doctors," Ramaphosa said.

He wished Zuma a speedy recovery and confirmed that the military surgeon general had been briefed about his condition.

The MK Party initially dismissed concerns about Zuma's health, saying he had attended a routine medical check-up and was healthy and in good spirits.

Zuma's hospital stay comes as the MK Party prepares for the local government elections.

He missed a campaign event in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, where party leader Tony Yengeni delivered a message on his behalf.

It is unclear when Zuma will return to the campaign trail.

The former president is also expected to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry on 22 October.

Former president Thabo Mbeki is scheduled to testify on 19 and 20 October.

The inquiry is investigating allegations of political interference in the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

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In August, the Constitutional Court dismissed an attempt by Zuma and Mbeki to have inquiry chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe removed.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has denied claims that Zuma is trying to avoid testifying.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on the public and media to respect Zuma's medical privacy.

She said Zuma was under the care of the South African National Defence Force surgeon general and that only his doctors, with his consent, should disclose details of his condition.

Zuma's illness, expected discharge date and possible return to campaigning remain unknown.