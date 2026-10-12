Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Mekelle Flights After Two-Week Suspension

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct 11 — Ethiopian Airlines resumed commercial flights between Addis Ababa and Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, on Sunday after a two-week suspension, restoring a key air connection to the region, the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported.

The resumption of flights to Alula Aba Nega International Airport brought relief to passengers stranded in Addis Ababa and renewed hopes for improved transportation, trade and access to essential services in Tigray.

Passengers arriving in Mekelle welcomed the restoration of air services but called for sustained peace and improved access to medical supplies and humanitarian assistance.

Ashenafi Solomon, one of the passengers aboard the first flight, said he had been unable to return to Mekelle during the suspension.

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"I feel very happy. I had traveled to Mekelle for work, but when the flights were unexpectedly canceled, I was deeply disappointed. Now that flights have resumed amid relative peace, I was able to travel on the first flight," he told ENA.

Solomon said the disruption had affected transportation, commercial activities and access to essential goods, adding that residents continued to face difficulties despite the restoration of flights.

"The people of Tigray have suffered greatly. Trade and access to medicine have been disrupted, and many people continue to face serious difficulties. We want peace to be strengthened and sustained so that essential supplies and assistance can reach those who need them," he said.

Another passenger, Natnael Solomon, said the resumption would allow families to reunite and businesses to resume activities interrupted by the suspension.

"The benefits of this flight are clear. The people of Tigray are peace-loving and need peace. We are happy that the service has resumed, and we hope that conditions will continue to improve, normal activities will be restored, and progress will be sustained," he said.

The restoration comes as Tigray continues to recover from the devastating two-year conflict between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan forces, which formally ended with a peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa, in November 2022.

The conflict caused widespread destruction, displaced millions of people and severely disrupted transportation, healthcare and other essential services across northern Ethiopia.

Although the agreement ended large-scale hostilities, tensions and unresolved political and security issues have continued to complicate recovery efforts in the region.

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Ethiopian Airlines' Addis Ababa-Mekelle route provides an important connection for residents, businesses and humanitarian activities, particularly given the region's continuing recovery needs.

ENA reported that commercial flights to Axum and Shire, two other destinations in Tigray, are also expected to resume soon, although no specific dates have been announced.

The reason for the latest two-week suspension was not specified in the report.

Passengers said maintaining peace and ensuring reliable transportation and essential services would be critical to restoring normal life across Tigray.