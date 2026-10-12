Somalia: Somaliland Warns of Heavy Rains, Flash Floods

Hargeisa, Somaliland, Oct 11 — Somaliland's government warned on Sunday that heavy rainfall and possible flash floods could affect several towns across the country, urging residents to avoid flood-prone areas and calling on police and electricity companies to take precautionary measures.

Somaliland's Minister of Information, Culture and National Guidance, Barkhad Jama Batuun, said unusually heavy rainfall was expected in several areas, including Berbera, Saylac, Ceelafweyn, Borama, Xuddun, Baki, Caynaba and Oodweyne.

"Heavy rainfall exceeding normal levels is expected in Berbera, Saylac, Ceelafweyn, Borama, Xuddun, Baki, Caynaba, Oodweyne and other areas," Batuun said during a press briefing in Hargeisa on Sunday.

The minister urged residents to exercise caution around seasonal rivers, drainage channels and other areas vulnerable to flooding, warning that the expected rainfall could pose risks to public safety.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The people of Somaliland must exercise caution and stay away from waterways, as unusually heavy rainfall is expected," he said.

Batuun also called on electricity companies operating across the country to place their employees on heightened alert to reduce the risk of electrical accidents during the rainy period.

"Electricity companies are instructed to put their employees on high alert to prevent electricity-related fatalities," he said.

He urged Somaliland's police force to strengthen traffic monitoring and take precautionary measures to protect motorists and pedestrians during heavy rainfall.

"The police must remain on high alert and regulate traffic during this rainy season," Batuun said.

The warning follows heavy rainfall in Hargeisa in recent days, although no major accidents or casualties were reported following Saturday's downpour.

The government's latest warning comes a day after Somaliland police issued a separate advisory urging motorists to reduce speed and residents to avoid drainage channels, electricity installations and areas vulnerable to flash floods.

Police also advised people living in towns and rural communities to remain vigilant as seasonal rainfall continues across the country.

Heavy rains during Somaliland's seasonal wet periods can cause flash flooding, particularly in urban areas and settlements near dry riverbeds, where sudden water flows can endanger pedestrians, motorists and nearby communities.

Authorities have urged the public to follow official safety announcements and exercise caution as further rainfall is expected in several parts of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)