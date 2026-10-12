Ethiopia PM Names Dr. Abdiwasa Bade to Lead Institute of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct 11 — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Dr. Abdiwasa Abdullahi Bade as Director General of the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA), the Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement published on the Prime Minister's Office official X account on October 11, as Abiy continued naming senior officials following the formation of his new government.

Abdiwasa, an ethnic Somali, will head the government institution involved in foreign policy research, diplomatic studies and analysis of regional and international affairs.

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"Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed the following officials today," the Prime Minister's Office said in its announcement, identifying Abdulwasa Abdullahi as the new Director General of the Institute of Foreign Affairs.

The institute conducts research and policy analysis on Ethiopia's diplomatic relations, foreign policy priorities and regional developments, providing a platform for discussions on international affairs.

His appointment comes as Ethiopia's government begins a new five-year term under Abiy, who was sworn in on October 5 following the country's general election.

The Ethiopian parliament subsequently approved the new ministerial cabinet, including Gedion Timothewos as Minister of Foreign Affairs, as the administration moved to complete its leadership appointments.

Ethiopia's foreign policy agenda includes relations with neighbouring countries, access to maritime trade routes, regional security and diplomatic engagement with international partners.

The Prime Minister's Office did not announce when Abdiwasa would formally assume his new responsibilities or provide additional details about the appointment.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)