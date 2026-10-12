Tanzanian Property Investors Urged to Invest in Dubai

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has been described as one of the best countries that offers a promising opportunity to build lasting investor relationships with international property investment.

This has been remarked in Dar es Salaam today, October 11, 2026 by Head of Sales and Marketing Genesys Luxe Real Estate L.L.C Mr Manan Shukla during the ongoing Dubai Property Investment Roadshow happening in the country for the first time

"Our approach here is to understand the needs of local business owners and individuals concerning international property investment.

"For us, success means earning trust, providing useful information and identifying suitable opportunities...not simply measuring attendance or immediate sales," he said.

Mr Shukla then encouraged anyone curious about Dubai Property Investment to come and conversate with them while vowing to answer all their questions in regard to pricing, payment commitments, ownership and the practicalities of investing from Tanzania.

"We aim to provide clarity so that any decision you make fits your goals and financial circumstances....one thing I can guarantee is that the offers we provide in the roadshow are unmatched," he said.

However, the roadshow has been organised by Genesys Luxe Real Estate in association with GRID Developers and together, they are conducting personalised consultations where visitors can explore Dubai property options, understand payment plans and learn about property linked Dubai Residency options.